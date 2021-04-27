Washington Football Team and Baltimore Ravens 2021 Draft Predictions

The NFL Draft is this week – and the teams sandwiching Annapolis – the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Football Team – have a chance to add some keep pieces to their playoff rosters. The Ravens enter the Draft with two first-round picks, while Washington’s busy offseason means they have only a few roster holes to fill.

Washington Football Team Draft Predictions

Washington fielded a competent team last season (or at least one good enough to win the putrid NFC East), and part of that was due to some intelligent drafting the previous two seasons (Dwayne Haskins not included).

The team should focus some draft resources competing this year while also using some to set the team up for success in the long run.

Christian Darrisaw – Offensive Tackle – First Round

You can argue after Penei Sewell, Christian Darrisaw is the best offensive tackle in the Draft and a superb value if they can get him at 19. Darrisaw was a stabilizing force for the Hokies for three years and is a proven run block with NFL size. He will help the line protect better and would be a key piece for the franchise going forward.

Kyle Trask – Quarterback – Second or Third Round

Instead of trading up to grab one of the five highly touted prospects, Washington opts to grab a QB in the second round of the Draft – specifically Kyle Trask. Drafting Kyle Trask and sticking him behind one Ryan Fitzpatrick for the year is a smart move for Washington. It will give them time to develop and take over the starting job when he is ready. Also, after investing a first-round pick in Dwayne Haskins two years ago – and watching him flame out – the team is better drafting other positions earlier and taking a lower-risk investment at quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens Draft Predictions

After shipping Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens have two picks in the first round. While both picks are late (27 and 31), it still gives the Ravens a chance to improve their team (and allows for a little more margin for error).

Rashod Bateman – Wide Receiver – First Round

Unless the Ravens are willing to package their two first-round picks to move up to draft Devonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle – it is unlikely that either will fall to them at 27. However, there is a good chance at 27 Rashod Bateman(Minnesota) is available. Bateman would be an excellent addition to the Ravens offence. Bateman has NFL size to play outside and is a crisp route runner. Pairing him with Marquise (Hollywood) Brown and Sammy Watkins is a smart move for the franchise.

Deonte Brown – Interior Linemen – Third Round

Drafting Brown to play left guard is definitely something the Ravens should consider. The Alabama product grades out very high in run and pass blocking – who is also surprisingly quick for someone his size. Drafting him would only make the Ravens offensive line – which blocked for the best rushing attack in the NFL the last two seasons – even better.

What to Expect at 2021 NFL Draft

Most teams will likely take an approach similar to Baltimore and Washington at the Draft. Offensive linemen will be in high demand (especially after watching the Chiefs line fall apart right before the Super Bowl). The Ravens are lucky enough to have a young franchise quarterback – which opens up what they can do in the first round. Washington also seems unlikely to take a QB on the first day – although it would not be a shock if somehow a guy falls to them at 19, and they took him.

It should be a fun event this year. While it is not the Vegas show we hoped for last year – it will be in person in Cleveland. The Draft starts

