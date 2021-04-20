THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Trident Wealth Earns Ameriprise Client Experience Award

| April 20, 2021, 04:08 PM

Trident Wealth, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC has earned the 2020 Ameriprise Client Experience Award. 

This award was given to Trident Wealth because of its ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5 and maintained stellar business results. The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisors recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients. Less than 15% percent of Ameriprise practices have earned this distinct honor. 

For more information, please contact Trident Wealth at 410-224-7581 or visit their website.

