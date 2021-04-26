Tractor Trailer Flees After Striking Maryland State Police Trooper’s Patrol Car in Annapolis

Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a trooper’s vehicle was struck early this morning in Anne Arundel County.

At about 1 a.m., a trooper was clearing a traffic stop when a white Volvo tractor-trailer struck his marked state police vehicle. According to a preliminary investigation, the crash occurred on the shoulder of westbound Route 50 prior to Route 2 (Ritchie Highway) in Annapolis. The trooper was standing on the passenger side of the vehicle and was not injured. The tractor-trailer will have damage to the passenger side of the cab to include a missing step rail.

Drivers are reminded of Maryland’s move over law, which requires drivers approaching certain vehicles on the shoulder of the road from the rear to move to an adjacent lane if safe to do so, or if not, to slow to a reasonable and safe speed as they pass the scene. The law requires this action to be taken by all vehicles approaching an emergency vehicle using visual signals, as well as tow trucks, fire trucks, medical and rescue units, transportation, service and utility vehicles, as well as waste and recycling trucks with yellow or amber flashing lights or signal devices.

Violating the move over law is a misdemeanor carrying a $110 fine and one point on your license. If the violation causes a crash, the fine is $150 and three points. If there is a death or serious injury, the fine is $750 and three points.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack at 410-267-5800.

