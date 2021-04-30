Tours of the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse to Resume in June

More normalcy returns to our world.

Beginning on June 5th, tours will resume at Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse beginning on June 5, 2021.

Last year all tours were suspended due to the pandemic. The tours are un generally twice per month from June through October and proceeds from ticket sales go to support the upkeep of the historic structure.

You can find out more details and purchase tickets at thomaspointshoallighthouse.org. All tours leave from the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s Eastport Campus.

Also, please take a listen to the two podcasts we did with John Potvin, actually out in the lighthouse about the ongoing preservation.

