Toni Strong Pratt Annonces Run for Alderwoman in Ward 4

Local community advocate, Toni Strong Pratt, has announced her campaign for Alderwoman of Annapolis’ Ward 4.

Toni’s recent community work alongside others affected most by issues of adequate housing, opioid recovery, public safety and equity has compelled her to run again for this office after she lost the nomination to the incumbent, Sheila Finlayson, in 2017 by 17 votes.

Toni has facilitated a women’s leadership program; participated in City and County task forces for affordable, accessible and fair housing; abd is a founding member for both the Annapolis Naptown Anti-dope Move[meant] and ACT Anne Arundel Connecting Together.

“My daily work reflects my own story. My voice can create change in Annapolis because I have overcome a lot of the issues that many residents in Ward 4 face. But I will not be alone because I am inviting Ward 4 residents to truly participate in this People’s Campaign and make change together, ” Toni stated. “My calling is to inspire and develop more leaders who will represent Annapolis for all people.”

“Toni Strong Pratt never stops working with and for the people. I have watched her organize the community and win a safer route for youth to Annapolis Middle School; she even accompanied people to court to prevent them from being wrongly evicted; and overdoses decreased when she was delivering Narcan training,” stated supporter Michelle Stewart, a Ward 4 resident in Bywater.

Toni’s platform will focus on affordable and accessible housing; smart development; public safety and environmental justice. More information can be found at www.TSP4Ward4.com.

Toni, a lifetime resident of Annapolis owns People Builders, a consulting company that has provided important context on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for elected officials, local nonprofits and community organizations.

