Three Finalists Named for Student Member of Board of Education
The Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC) announced on its Twitter page (@CRASC_Online) today that three 11th grade students have been named finalists for the 2021-2022 student member on the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County.
The students, selected from a field of seven applicants, are:
- Bunmi Omisore, Arundel High School
- Fletcher Port, Severna Park High School
- Natalie Smith, Broadneck High School
The Student Member on the Board of Education (SMOB) election is sponsored by CRASC. The student member is appointed by the Governor, serves a one-year term during their senior year of high school, and receives an $8,000 college scholarship. Anne Arundel’s student member is the only one in the nation on a local Board of Education with full voting rights.
The finalists will take part in a debate broadcast on AACPS’ YouTube channel at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021. CRASC delegates will vote for a candidate in late April or early May.
Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB