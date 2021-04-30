Three County Schools Earn Green Honors

Three county public schools were recently recertified as Green Schools by the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE). The schools are recognized for their exemplary work in environmental education, sustainability action, and community engagement.

Green school status is acquired over the course of about two years as schools establish an effective, proactive environmental program that includes getting the entire community involved in becoming more environmentally conscious. Successful schools integrate “green” thinking into every aspect of the school experience, from staff professional development to community celebrations.

Content Continues Below

Recertification occurs every four years after the initial certification. Magothy River Middle School and Annapolis High School earned their third and second recertifications, respectively.

Sustainable schools/centers demonstrate consistent green school status for 14 years. Pasadena Elementary School earned the sustainable school designation this year.

With 80 schools and centers with Maryland Green School status, about 62 percent of AACPS facilities have completed the challenging process to earn the state’s highest recognition of environmental literacy.

Established 22 years ago, the Maryland Green School Program celebrates Maryland’s model environmental education efforts as seen through extensive projects that address at least four of the following areas: energy, water, waste, habitat restoration, transportation, healthy school environment, and/or structures for outdoor learning. After demonstrating a sustained culture of environmental action and awareness, schools are encouraged to seek recertification every four years.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS