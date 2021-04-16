These Items Will Make The Life Of Your Loved Ones With Limited Mobility Easier

Adjusting to life with a disability is a challenging and stressful process, but things are getting easier when a disabled person has the full support of family or close friends. Fortunately, in these times, there are a lot of ways to help your loved ones cope with certain limitations, especially those that affect mobility. Here is the list of items that can not only bring ease of mobility but also return the sense of independence and empowerment that is perhaps even more important than the freedom of movement itself.

A Manual Or Transport Chair That Can Be Folded

Let’s start with the item that really matters because it can mean the difference between being locked down inside four walls and going out with friends, visiting restaurants, concerts, museums, and all other popular places.

Chances are, your loved one has a wheelchair but it’s just too heavy and bulky to fit in the trunk. Even a lightweight model can be too tricky to fit into the car, making a ride to the local shopping center or the nearby park a kind of mission impossible. Luckily, there is a brilliant solution that comes in the form of a folding wheelchair designed to fit in the tightest spaces and provide their users with enhanced mobility. These chairs come in a variety of models including both manual and electric options. The best products are really small when folded, allowing you to easily place them either in the trunk of an average vehicle or in the backseat. The choice of models is also broad when it comes to the weight of the user, with many chairs able to accommodate people of over 300 pounds.

A Rollator With A Seat

If your loved one can’t live without shopping, going out with friends, or long walks in that beautiful park near your place, a decent rollator can become a real game-changer. To put it simply, rollators are for those people who wish to get around faster but can’t afford to take a longer stroll without breaks and the need to sit down. Keep in mind that only four-wheel rollators come with a seat, hence eliminate the three-wheel options from the very start. Don’t forget to consider these three crucial measurements before you start shopping for the one: handle height, chair height, and chair width.

For durability, flexibility, and a better overall experience, look for models with large wheels – anything over 8” is great, and, of course, with a comfortable seat – hard plastic is a no-no. By the way, even though there are a host of good models with a basket, we recommend you to look for products equipped with a pouch since the latter is a far better option when it comes to compactness. When you will need to fold the rollator, the one with the basket will take far more space than the counterpart with the pouch, therefore the latter clearly provides for greater mobility and easier transportation.

Content Continues Below

A Walker

Elderly people or those who are in the process of recovering after an injury can experience many problems caused by limited mobility. In addition to that, many just do not feel stable and safe without extra help even when they have to move to the neighboring room. If your loved one fits the description, a medical walker can be a perfect answer to many problems associated with circulation within the apartment or house, of course, we talk about areas located on the same floor.

Have no doubts, walkers are an optimal solution for anyone who has balance-related concerns because they almost eliminate the possibility of slips and falls that can be extremely dangerous for an injured or elder person. Just a heads up, walkers come in an array of types, from classic variants with or without wheels to advanced rollators that can be used also outside, many are enhanced with baskets for various belongings and items a user may need during somewhat longer walks in the park or a shopping mall. In their turn, special knee walkers are designed for people who have recently undergone surgery or struggle with different knee, hip, or ankle issues.

No matter the disability of your loved one, the great thing is that no challenge cannot be overcome. All items mentioned in this article are designed to help people enjoy a more active, fulfilling, and, no doubts, happier life. You just have to consider the needs and wants of your loved one to choose an ideal solution.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS