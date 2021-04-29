The Preserve at Eisenhower Golf Course Opens Saturday

The Preserve at Eisenhower Golf Course named after the 34th U.S. President and avid golfer Dwight D. Eisenhower – will reopen to the public May 1 after a recent rebrand in concert with a $5 million renovation of the course. The Preserve will resume play after an extensive project covering a complete overhaul of the public-access layout. The eco-friendly approach is the brainchild of burgeoning golf course architect Andrew Green and highlighted by the removal of all bunkers and installation of Bermuda grass fairways and tee boxes requiring less water and chemical inputs…

“We are delighted we can finally share the magnificent transformation Andrew and his team have been working on,” says Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Local and visiting golfers will immediately notice how innovative the layout is and its continuation as an indispensable environmental refuge.”

The redesign coincided with a rebrand to “The Preserve” reflecting not only Eisenhower serving local players as a championship golf course but its goal to become a sanctuary for local wildlife. The new name embodies a golf course layout that promotes sustainability and eco-friendly maintenance practices, including stream preservation, amid a majestic natural setting.

Undertaken in tandem with the Anne Arundel County Watershed Protection and Restoration Program an additional $5,587,556 of funding was utilized for a stream restoration and stormwater management project, The Preserve will increase wetlands by more than 13 acres, bringing wildlife to the area, and include an abundance of boardwalk.

Book your tee time today https://www.thepreserveateisenhower.com/book-a-tee-time

The Preserve at Eisenhower Golf Course is located at 1576 Generals Highway, Crownsville, MD 21032

