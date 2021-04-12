The Greatest Terps Basketball Players Of All Time

There aren’t that many college basketball teams that have a more fruitful and decorated history than the Maryland Terrapins. They own and have won one national title, two semi-finals and twenty-two appearances in the finals all together. However, which were the star players that ensured they were written in the history books forever? We thought we’d investigate the past and who we can clearly count as the greatest Maryland Terp college basketball players of all time.

The most famous player that has come out of Maryland as a superstar and gone on to create a career for himself was Juan Dixon who was the driving force behind the Terrapins first NCAA championship win in 2002 where he won and certainly earned the Most Outstanding Player award for his performances in the 2002 Final Four. Dixon was born in Baltimore and was destined for the top; and certainly cemented his name in Maryland history due to this 2002 season. He went on to spend the rest of his career in the NBA and is now the Head coach for the Coppin State Eagles in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

One of the greatest players that may leave a bitter taste in the mouths of some is Len Bias. Bias had huge potential while he attended the University of Maryland and in his four years of playing there, he was highlighted as a first-team All-American which showcased the potential of Bias. In the 1986 NBA Draft, he was in the first round and was going to be the 2nd overall pick for the Boston Celtics who were the top team at the time; but unfortunately after this, it was discovered Bias was using cocaine and suffered a cardiac arrhythmia related to his cocaine usage. This shocked the whole basketball world as many were comparing the skills and explosive style play of Len Bias to another great, Michael Jordan.

