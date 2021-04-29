The Best Healthcare Employers in the Annapolis Region

Healthcare is an extremely rewarding field to work in, giving high levels of job satisfaction as well as financial compensation and benefits. Helping those in need, undertaking medical research, and developing ongoing relationships with patients are among the elements that attract people from all kinds of backgrounds to work in this sector. It’s an area where there is always work available as there is always a need for high-quality healthcare, whatever the social and economic conditions.

Excellent facilities

Annapolis is no exception, and it boasts a number of excellent healthcare facilities, both general and specialist. Whether in the city itself, across Anne Arundel County, or within the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan Area, there is a wide range of jobs available to suit all experience levels and qualifications.

Anne Arundel

The biggest healthcare employer in the region is definitely the Luminis / Anne Arundel Medical Center. Based right here in Annapolis, it is the busy hub of the region’s healthcare system, serving over one million people across the county and employing around 2,500 people in a variety of roles. The center includes a 380-bed not-for-profit hospital, a substance use treatment center, imaging services, several medical groups, and several health enterprises.

Multiple Opportunities

Besides the main 57-acre campus in Annapolis, there are also outpatient pavilions in Bowie, Kent Island, Odenton, Easton and Gambrills. The Geaton and JoAnn DeCesaris Cancer Institute offers state-of-the-art robotic surgery as well as radiotherapy and radiation therapy. Also of note is the Heart and Vascular Institute, which has grown dramatically over the past decade or so, and the cardiac surgery program, launched in 2020.

Study While You Work

Obviously, the better qualified you are, the more opportunities present themselves to work in the field. For those already working in the sector who want to take their career further, a PhD in nursing can be taken online via Wilkes University. You’ll need a Master’s in Nursing with a 3.3-grade point average, as well as an unencumbered RN license and appropriate references. It usually takes an average of three years to complete the PhD.

Further Afield

Of course, Annapolis is a proud Navy town, and there are always opportunities for medical careers with the armed services, whether as medical support for the US Department of the Navy or fulfilling a similar role for the Army out at Fort Meade. The University of Maryland Medical Center is also an excellent employer, with many opportunities for growth and learning.

Annapolis Pediatrics has been providing exceptional healthcare to children, infants and young adults for over 70 years, and has locations in Crofton, Edgewater, Kent Island and Severna Park as well as in Annapolis itself. It is frequently hiring qualified practitioners in a range of roles, and is a popular and well-liked employer.

Whatever your specialist area, there is likely to be a healthcare employer in the Annapolis region for you. Vacancies come up regularly, so keep checking for ones that suit you. Healthcare will never go out of fashion, but taking courses to update your skills and knowledge is the best way to stay employable and work your way through the system.

