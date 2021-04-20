Taxi! Watermark’s Water Taxi Service Has Resumed

Watermark, Maryland’s largest and most diverse tour, cruise, and charter company, has begun its seasonal water taxi service throughout Annapolis Harbor and Spa Creek as well as to and from Back Creek and Annapolis City Dock.

Water taxi service is currently available Fridays 3:30-11:00pm, Saturdays 9:00am-11:00pm, and Sundays 9:00am-9:00pm, weather dependent. Service will increase as the season progresses. Service operates continually, and reservations are not required for public use.

A Watermark Water Taxi can be reached on VHF Channel 68 or by phone at 410-263-0033. Fares range from $4.00 to $9.00 per person, depending on the destination. Minimums apply in Back Creek and upper Spa Creek. Rates are for one-way transit.

For cashless water taxi fare payment, please download the “Where In Annapolis” app (available in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store), and click on the water taxi icon on the bottom right.

For more information on Watermark’s regular Water Taxi service throughout the season, visit http://cruisesonthebay.com/water-taxi.

