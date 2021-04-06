It is standard practice to have a preference when you want to purchase anything, though before you make a definite choice, it is critical for you to make concerted research on the product you want to buy. This analogy also applies to purchasing a gun or firearm.

Getting a firearm as a first-timer means you need to research guns after deciding on the purpose that the gun will serve, then you can make moves to get information on the type of guns that fit your bill. Even longtime shooters or non-first-timers need this too.

You cannot visit a weapon store to buy a gun without having prior knowledge of what you are buying and what purposes you can use it for, but that is not advisable.

Though some gun stores offer discounts and accept brownells promo code, yet you cannot purchase a gun without being quizzed on what you need the gun for, why you think that particular gun is best for you, and your ammunition requirements.

Here, let’s look at some specifications you need to pay attention to when purchasing a gun, either at a neighborhood store or a large chain store.

What Type of Gun?

There are varied types of guns to choose from under the long gun and handgun category, which means you need to decide which guns from these categories suit your purpose.

In the long gun category, you have bolt action rifles, lever-action rifles, semi-automatic rifles, and shotguns. Guns under this category are mainly used for hunting and long-range shooting, so you need to decide which one suits your purpose from the long list of rifle and shotgun brands.

Revolvers and pistols are what you get from the handgun category. They are concealed-carry weapons and usually for self-defense.

Check Their Basic Functions

This is where your practicality comes to test. At this point, you should have registered at a shooting range or have access to shoot different guns for you to answer the question on comfort, control, grip, or fit of the gun.

Are you comfortable handling a revolver or a pistol? Can you control the slide lock lever, safety, and magazine release of the gun? Do you have a solid grip on the gun while holding it? Does it fit perfectly in your arms or too small for your hands? These are basic questions you need to ask yourself when testing out a gun.

What Are the Bullet Calibers?

As you are deciding on guns, consider the type of bullet that will be perfect for any gun you eventually choose. There are different bullet calibers available to accomplish different gun-related tasks.

A blog post on how guns work and using it safely shared that there are hundreds of bullet calibers, some are for smaller shooters more sensitive to recoil, others are for long-range shooting, and there are those good for close-range self-defense.

Also, bullets have different shapes and features that enable them to perform various gun-related tasks, you have the hollow point bullet, tracer bullet, piercing bullet, and pistol rounds to choose from.

Technical Functions

This is where the work comes in as you have to decide on many factors that will make you choose a particular gun over another. A website recommended that you can use a standard checklist to analyze and evaluate the technical criteria of a gun and rate them using a five-point scale.

The criteria are Durability, Accuracy, Reliability, Trigger Press, Barrel Length, Caliber, Magazine Capacity, Weight, Safety, Concealability, Material, and Accessories.

These questions need to be answered: will the gun last well barring any manufacturing issue? Can it give you the needed speed, target aim point when you shoot it? Can you rely on the gun to shoot perfectly, even at intervals? Does it have a short or light trigger press, which one suits you better? Is the barrel length appropriate for your purpose?

Which caliber works best for the gun, and is it accessible? What is the magazine capacity, will it serve your purpose or something higher? Does the gun weight affect handling recoil? Is the safety of the gun placed suitably to your use? Can you easily conceal the weapon on your body without it bulging out? Is it material used to make it polymer or steel, which do you prefer? Are the gun accessories easily available?

These are very salient questions that can help you narrow down the type of gun that you need to purchase.

It is very important to know what type of gun suits you, its basic functions, the bullet calibers, and other specifications highlighted above. However, another thing worth considering when thinking of purchasing a gun is the cost of the gun and required ammunition. All things are equal. If you understand how to use this information, then you are ready to get that revolver or rifle depending on your choice.

