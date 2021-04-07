Snag-A-Slip’s Spring Boating Checklist

After a long winter, the temptation is strong to just wing it – pull your boat out of storage and hope for the best. Take it from us, it’s not a good idea. The truth is, it doesn’t take a whole lot of time or effort to get your boat suitably prepped for the season. As long as you took the time to properly winterize it in the fall, it can be checked and in ship-shape in no time.

Here’s Snag-A-Slip’s very manageable boating checklist of things you’ll need to do, or have done, before sailing into the sunset. Keep in mind that tasks will vary depending on the boat you own, and the type of boating you do. Regardless of whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer or you have the maintenance professionals at the marina handle these tasks, make sure all the boxes have been checked.