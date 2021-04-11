Silent Disco Coming to StageOne Lawn at MC3 in Annapolis

The Maryland Cultural & Conference Center (MC3) is celebrating Spring at Park Place in Annapolis with Project Disco. This Outdoor Silent Disco + Light Show will feature well-known Maryland based DJs “DJ Griff” (@dj_griff_) and “ALWZ SNNY” (@alwzsnny). The interactive light show has been developed by MFA students within The University of Maryland Lighting Department, led by renowned Director and Multimedia Designer Jared Mezzocchi.

It’s a dance party, but with a twist! Attendees will each be given a pair of wireless headphones that connect to two radio stations – one for each DJ. Each person will have the ability to choose which station they wish to listen to (and flip back and forth); The (socially distanced) crowd will be seen dancing to the beat of different songs! This silent dance party is outrageously fun, safe and perfect for all ages!

Content Continues Below

With a normal maximum capacity of 450 patrons, MC3’s outdoor venue, StageOne, is the perfect spot for a safe and socially distanced celebration with only 100 audience members in attendance per show. Groups will be separated 6ft apart from one another through the use of flags on the lawn.

Masks will be required for all attendees to enter and must be worn for the entire performance.

Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance on Eventbrite.com. Discounts are available for students, military and artists, use code “MC3” at checkout. Alcohol provided by Katcef Brothers will be available for sale at the event for attendees 21 and older. Cash bar ONLY.

April 23 + 24, 2021 | Doors 8 PM | Show 8:30 PM

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB