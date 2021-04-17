Restaurants Propose Long-Term Closure of Market Space in Annapolis

The Historic Preservation Commission heard a preliminary plan last week to close a portion of Market Space on a long-term basis.

The plan was presented on behalf of the restaurants along the street which will be disrupted during the reconstruction of City Dock. Features of the plan include a modular floor with seating and planters and canvas shading overhead.

The project will integrate with Hopkins Plaza and wrap around the Market House to include McGarvey’s and Middleton Taven similar to the presnt closure erected due to COVID.

Accordig to City Manager, David Jarrell, the plan is for the time between the end of the current state of emergency and the completion of the City Dock Revitalization Project. Jarrell said in an email, “It has not been approved by the City and is not a City project. We plan to coordinate with the restaurants as the outside dining at Market Space is very popular and is supported by the downtown residents.”

Check out the plans here. (PDF)

Download (PDF, 3.91MB)

