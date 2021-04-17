THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Restaurants Propose Long-Term Closure of Market Space in Annapolis

| April 17, 2021, 09:40 AM

The Historic Preservation Commission heard a preliminary plan last week to close a portion of Market Space on a long-term basis.

The plan was presented on behalf of the restaurants along the street which will be disrupted during the reconstruction of City Dock. Features of the plan include a modular floor with seating and planters and canvas shading overhead.

The project will integrate with Hopkins Plaza and wrap around the Market House to include McGarvey’s and Middleton Taven similar to the presnt closure erected due to COVID.

Accordig to City Manager, David Jarrell, the plan is for the time between the end of the current state of emergency and the completion of the City Dock Revitalization Project.  Jarrell said in an email,  “It has not been approved by the City and is not a City project.  We plan to coordinate with the restaurants as the outside dining at Market Space is very popular and is supported by the downtown residents.”

Check out the plans here. (PDF)

Download (PDF, 3.91MB)

Severn Bank

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»