Police Investigating Two Shootings; Teen Charged in One, Suspect at Large in Other

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating two sepaarate shooting incidents that occurred during the eaarly morning hours of April 17, 2020.

The first incident happened just after midnight in the 200 block of Polk Drive near Heritage Hill Drive in Glen Burnie. Officers arrived on the scene and located one male victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The male victim was treated on scene and transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center for further medical treatment.

Investigation revealed an unknown suspect fired multiple shots striking the male victim and striking two nearby occupied homes. The two homes were occupied at the time and the families were not injured.

This investigation is continuing. If anyone has any further information, please contact Northern District, District Detectives Unit at (410) 222-6135 .

Just before 2:00am, while still investigating the shooting on Polk Drive, officers heard multiple shots fired nearby.

Officers canvassed the area and located a residence with damage to the rear sliding door just as they were being dispatched to the 6400 block of Freedom Drive for a shooting which had just occurred.

Residential security surveillance was reviewed and a suspect description was developed. While searching, a call for a destruction to auto on a nearby court was dispatched with a suspect description matching the surveillance footage.

Officers confronted the suspect who was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, identified as a 16-year old from the 200 block of Allen Road in Glen Burnie, was in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has any further information, please contact Northern District, District Detectives Unit at (410) 222-6135.

