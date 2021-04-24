Paca Garden’s Mother’s Day Plant Sale to Feature Unique & Popular Plants

The William Paca Garden Plant Sale will take place on Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, 2021. To keep shoppers safe, on those dates gardeners may shop in person by timed appointment. Appointments can be made at www.annapolis.org beginning Tuesday, April 27 for members of Historic Annapolis and on Friday, April 30 for the general public. Shopping will continue online May 17-21, with curbside pick up beginning Friday, May 21.

Has Spring ever been so welcome as this spring of 2021? Now you can make it a historic spring with choice plants from the William Paca Garden. Garden staff and socially distanced volunteers have spent this endless winter nurturing a greenhouse filled with plants guaranteed to bring you a joyous growing season.

Hellebores have had a spectacular bloom this spring and will make a handsome ground cover the rest of the year. Fill out your shade garden with the delicate blooms of Bleeding Heart, Japanese primrose, and Foamflower, and choose from many ferns. As summer approaches, make your sunny garden hum with an array of native plants. Butterfly Weed, Coneflower, Black-Eyed Susan, Goldenrod, and native honeysuckle add color along with insect and bird life throughout the summer.

Among the vines, you’ll find the crowd favorites Hyacinth Bean and Moonflower, as well as a sturdy perennial called False Hydrangea Vine that will be covered with hydrangea-like flowers. There’s a snapdragon vine called ‘Mystic Purple’ and a magical climber called Love-in-a-Puff.

Annuals also provide eye-catching colors. Fourth of July promises to be a big celebration this year, so stock up on red, white, and blue salvias to greet the occasion. Marigolds, zinnias, and celosia can all run riot in containers or garden beds. African Daisies, Sweet Alyssum, and a burgundy Vinca are new offerings this year. Polka-dot Plant is dappled pink and Painted Tongue has an odd name but a beautiful flower.

Woody plants make a permanent addition to your garden, giving it structure and year-round character. Once again there are many selections of hydrangeas including a new lacecap, ‘Haas Halo’, and a double mophead called ‘Together.’ Pawpaw, river birch, redbud, red twig dogwood, and Maple-leaf viburnum are natives that will add sustainability. If your tastes run to the more exotic, the Chinese Paper Bush is compelling for its early unusual hanging blossoms and powerful fragrance. Heirloom souvenirs straight from the garden include pawpaw seedlings, Summersweet, and figs.

If you got hooked on cooking this year, keep up your culinary experiments with San Marzano tomatoes, especially prized for authentic Italian cooking, then add your fresh homegrown basil, thyme, and rosemary for flavor. If your taste runs spicy, try heirloom Fish Peppers, or more traditional jalapenos. Thai cooking calls for Lemon Grass, grow your own! Summertime is salad time and the “Super Sweet 100” cherry tomatoes are already flowering and about to produce. Is your garden too small for a vegetable patch? Atlas beefsteak tomatoes grow on patio-size plants.

As always, the Plant Sale catalog, available online and for purchase, provides plentiful information. For those shopping in person, the garden staff and volunteers are available to answer questions and help you select the right plants for your garden.

