OIC of Anne Arundel County Receives $10K Grant from Community Foundation

OIC of Anne Arundel County, Inc., has received a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) to support its OIC GED, Career Pathways and Reentry Classes. The award comes from the Community Crisis Response Grant, a component fund of CFAAC.

Jesse Raudales, executive director of OIC of Anne Arundel County, Inc., said the funds would be used to help support the high number of minorities in Annapolis living in poverty, as well as the increasing immigrant population; it has created a need for this project. OIC provides training to increase the job readiness and education level for low-income city residents. OIC also provides English training to the ever-increasing number of immigrants who need to be able to effectively communicate if they are to obtain career ladder-type jobs. “The extra funding from this grant is a sigh of relief just knowing that we are able to pay our salaries and pay our bills.” Raudales said.

“As we enter the Spring of 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic continues. There is a lot of valuable work being done to organize and coordinate donations of food, goods, and direct services to people whose lives have been disrupted by the virus, and to support vulnerable populations and those in-need in our community. CFAAC is proud to be able to support nonprofits, like OIC, through grants from the Community Crisis Response Fund in order to remain stable and strong, and shift from the realities of crisis response to resilience and recovery.” said CFAAC President and CEO, Mary Spencer

OIC of Anne Arundel County, Inc. was started in 1977 to provide quality education and training services that will enable poor and unemployed people of all races and backgrounds to become productive, more fulfilled members of our community.

To learn more about the OIC of Anne Arundel County, Inc please visit us at at www.oic-aaco.org.

