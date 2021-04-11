Newsweek Names AAMC One of the Best Hospitals in the World

According to Newsweek and Statista Inc., Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) has been named one of the top hospitals in the world. LHAAMC made the publication’s World’s Best Hospitals 2021 List in 121st place for providing exceptional healthcare.

“This is truly an amazing accomplishment, especially when you consider only 350 hospitals in the United States made Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals List,” said Sherry Perkins, president of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “This recognition validates the hard-work and quality of care our staff gives patients in our community. Every member of our team should be proud of this honor.”

Newsweek collaborated with global data research firm Statista Inc. to rank leading hospitals, based on three data sources: hospital recommendations from peers, patient experience surveys and medical key performance indicators including: patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.

“Our mission is to enhance the health of the people we serve,” said Dr. Stephen Cattaneo, president of the medical staff at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “The responses from our patients speak volumes to the level of care and compassion we provide every single day. Taking care of our community is what matters most to us.”

