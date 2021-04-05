New Firm, Crest Wealth Advisors Poised to Help Baby Boomers and Young Professionals

Jason Dall’Acqua, CFP®, has started his own financial planning firm, Crest Wealth Advisors in Annapolis, MD. Mr. Dall’Acqua has been advising clients for nearly a decade. He strives to improve the lives of as many people as possible through thoughtful financial planning and disciplined investment management.

“Crest Wealth Advisors was founded out of my passion for helping younger professional families make smarter financial decisions early on in life and to help people contemplating retirement to understand what that next phase looks like financially. Now more than ever, people are faced with a continuously changing financial landscape and the decisions that are made today have a significant impact on building& preserving long-term wealth,” says Mr. Dall’Acqua. “People are inundated with information & opinions, and it can be overwhelming. My role is to help reduce the noise and create tailored planning and investment strategies for each client. My job is to help understand what each client values and hopes to achieve in life and help them get there. Through the use of best-in-class planning technology and a strategic, disciplined investment philosophy, I am able to better align people’s financial lives with their goals and values.”

For those worried about the affordability of hiring a financial planner, Mr. Dall’Acqua works on a fee-only basis and offers a flexible service model. By offering a flexible pricing structure, he is able to serve clients who may not yet have accumulated significant assets, but still require the assistance of a financial advisor. This helps people that may not have thought they could work with an advisor.

It’s been a tumultuous year and it has caused many people to re-evaluate their planning and investment strategy, or realize they need one in the first place. “Whether you were considering retirement, started a family or changed jobs, 2020 brought a lot of uncertainty in how to best plan for the future. I want to help alleviate those concerns and that can often be accomplished for most through intentional planning and a disciplined investment approach” says Mr. Dall’Acqua.

He points out that Baby Boomers age 55+ who have been planning for retirement have many questions: When will I be able to retire? How do I produce retirement income? Will my assets last through my lifetime? Do I need to adjust my lifestyle? “These are not easy questions to answer alone. I help clients get clear on their goals and create a roadmap for retirement, incorporating every area of their financial life” says Mr. Dall’Acqua.

For young professionals (Gen X and Gen Y), the focus is entirely different. It is about effectively allocating financial resources to competing goals, saving for retirement, planning for children’s college, managing student loan debt, growing their net worth and properly investing their growing assets, all while still enjoying today.

One of the few financial advisors serving younger demographics, Mr. Dall’Acqua leverages his membership in the prestigious XY Planning Network, backed by Michael Kitces (one of the industry’s most influential and visionary thought leaders).

For clients of all ages, Crest Wealth Advisors strives to bring intention to their financial life, during the peak-earning years or as they approach retirement. “As you articulate your vision for your life, I’ll work closely with you to craft a plan that can make these aspirations a reality,” says Mr. Dall’Acqua.

