Mural Commemorating Carr’s Beach to be Painted at MC3 by Comacell Brown

The Maryland Cultural and Conference Center (MC3), formerly known as Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts (MTPA), is debuting a new vision for the Annapolis arts community with the One Annapolis Community Art Project. The project will feature a vibrant mural created by renowned artist Comacell Brown and will be painted on the wall adjacent to MC3’s StageOne at Park Place. Comacell plans to paint the mural between April 6-16, 2021. Please be sure to stop by to see art in action.

The mural will memorialize Carr’s Beach, a historical landmark in the Annapolis community that became a major performing arts venue for Black musicians. Performances often attracted tens of thousands of people; its impact on the community was significant. Carr’s Beach hosted several notable artists including Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Washington, Ray Charles, James Brown, Little Richard, Etta James, and Aretha Franklin. Today, Carr’s Beach is rarely recognized for its integral part in Annapolis’s rich cultural history. For more information about this historical venue, see: http://upstart-annapolis.com/ago-carrs-beach/

Content Continues Below

“In alignment with MC3’s mission to provide equitable access to innovative and diverse arts programming to the Greater Annapolis region, we recognize that Carr’s Beach was our city’s original presenter of culturally diverse entertainment that celebrated the performing arts power to unite a community”- MC3 Board Member and Project Lead, Dr. Eric Elston

“This project is an amazing opportunity for The Maryland State Archives to partner with a local nonprofit and honor the rich history of Carr’s Beach” – Corey Lewis, Digital Archivist

A historical panel discussion was presented by MC3 in conjunction with Maryland Day on March 19th at 5:00 PM on MC3’s Youtube channel. The panel included Local historian, Our Legacy Tours, Janice Hayes-Williams, Founder of the Blacks of The Chesapeake, Vince Leggett, Corey Lewis of the Maryland State Archives and Mural Artist, Comacell Brown. To follow the progress of this project or to get involved please visit and share the One Annapolis Community Art Project Gofundme or follow MC3 on Social Media @MC3Annapolis.

This project has been made possible, in part, by Annapolis Art in Public Places, Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center, Leadership Anne Arundel, Downtown Annapolis Partnership, Annapolis Heritage Commission, Four Rivers Heritage Area, and The Maryland State Archives.

Comacell Brown, aka Cell Spitfire, is a multi-disciplinary artist from Annapolis, Maryland, specializing in painting, graphic design, entrepreneurial skills, and local outreach through art. His clients include Lamar Jackson, 50 Cent, Jadakiss, Angela Davis, Young Jeezy, Cam Newton, Amara La Negra, Young Dylan, FUBU Frames, YBS Skola, PNB Rock, Kane Beatz, Ransom, FreeWay and the Ice City Click, Memphis Bleek, and more.Cell’s most recent work in Annapolis includes the painting of the Breonna Taylor mural at Chambers Park, The George Floyd Mural at City Dock, and of course his continuous outreach with local youth.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB