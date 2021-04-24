MRE’s .05K Bridge Run IS Back! Well…Sort Of…

After a year of having to cancel most of the fund-raising events for safety reasons, the Maritime Republic of Eastport has announced the return of the annual 0.05K Bridge Run.

To ensure proper social distancing, this year’s event will be virtual. That means everyone can all run separately – together.

Here’s how it works.

Register now at http://themre.org/bridgerun/. The $20 Registration fee includes the t-shirt and the chance to compete in the different categories.

Just make a short video of yourself running 0.05K anywhere, or include your family, your teammates, your pets … however you want to compete.

Upload your video (just follow the link from http://themre.org/bridgerun/ to upload.) and then join the MRE on May 8th at the crack of noon for the online Facebook judging event at https://www.facebook.com/MRE21403.

Please note, the limited-edition t-shirts will be delivered after the event to avoid printing more than needed and to allow more proceeds to go to support Feed Anne Arundel

The Categories include:

* Fastest Pet

* Best Pet Appearance

* 1st place time

* 2nd place time

* 3rd place time

* Most MRE Spirit

* Best Cinematography

* Most Original Video Techniques

* Best Location for Creative Scenery

* Funniest Video

For those unaware of this grueling event, here is a video (shaky as it may be) from the 2010 run. And yes, it is the ENTIRE length of the Spa Creek Bridge!

