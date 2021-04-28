Military Bowl Hires Marc Goldman as Senior Director of Partnerships

Marc Goldman, a leader in Washington-area sports and event marketing for nearly three decades, has joined the Military Bowl Foundation as senior director of partnerships, the Foundation announced on Monday afternoon.

“We are elated to have Marc join our team,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “Given his experience in the National Capital Region and his work making the Marine Corps Marathon one of the area’s premier events, his addition is a natural fit.”

Content Continues Below

Goldman previously was the Sponsorship/Marketing Manager at the Marine Corps Marathon, where he established sponsorships ranging from local business partners to Fortune 100 companies. He oversaw a marketing department that included public and community relations, social media and brand management. A graduate of Penn State University, Goldman also has experience as Public Relations Director for Capital One Arena and the Downtown DC Business Improvement District.

“The Military Bowl Foundation has a great mission and continues my unique career journey that combines sports with supporting the men and women who serve our country,” Goldman said. “This is a special opportunity to develop meaningful partnerships for the Military Bowl, Patriot Point and the DC Touchdown Club.”

The Military Bowl Foundation operates the Military Bowl presented by Perspecta college football postseason bowl game; Patriot Point, a 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers; and the DC Touchdown Club.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports