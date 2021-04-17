MIDN Chase Lee Selected as Truman Scholar

U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 2nd Class (junior) Chase Lee, 21, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was recently selected as a 2021 Truman Scholar.

Lee is one of sixty-two students selected as Truman Scholars this year. A record-high 845 candidates were nominated by 328 colleges and universities.

Lee is a 2018 graduate of the New International School of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand, where he attended both middle and high school. He is a Cyber Operations Honors major, and a member of the Naval Academy Cyber Security Team which recently took first place in the 2021 NSA Cyber Exercise Competition.

Lee is the vice president of the Naval Academy chapter of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. He is also a member of the Midshipman Action Group, which oversees community relations projects for and by the Brigade of Midshipmen. He has held several leadership positions on the Yard, including 10th Company squad leader, 10thCompany midshipmen information systems liaison officer, 2nd Battalion operations sergeant and 2nd Battalion adjutant sergeant.

In 2019, Lee interned with Innoplex, LLC, where he developed the computer software to generate radio frequency heat maps of devices in the near vicinity of the target access point. This summer, Lee will intern with the National Security Agency.

Recipients of the Truman Scholarship received a $30,000 scholarship toward graduate school, and the opportunity to participate in professional development programming to help prepare them for careers in public service. Lee plans to pursue a Master of Science in Social Science of the Internet from the Oxford Internet Institute at the University of Oxford. Upon completion of the program, Lee will serve in the United States Navy for at least five years, and hopes to pursue a career as a cryptologic warfare officer. His long-term goals include following in the footsteps of his mentor, Naval Academy Distinguished Visiting Professor John C. “Chris” Inglis, who President Joe Biden recently announced he intends to nominate as the first National Cyber Director.

Established by Congress in 1975 as the living memorial to President Harry S. Truman, the Truman Scholarship supports and inspires the next generation of public service leaders. Truman Scholars demonstrate outstanding leadership potential, a commitment to a career in government or the nonprofit sector, and academic excellence. For more than 40 years, the Truman Foundation has fulfilled their mission by encouraging Americans from diverse backgrounds to go into careers of public service. For more information about Truman Scholarships, visit the Truman Scholarship website at www.truman.gov.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen.

U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top-five undergraduate engineering school and a top-25 best liberal arts college. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects like small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, leadership, ethics and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a federally funded Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.

For more information about the Naval Academy, visit www.usna.edu or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/USNavalAcademy.

