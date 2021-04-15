MDTA To Transition to New Website For Tolling

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) will bring Maryland into the next generation of tolling operations and services Thursday, April 29, with the launch of DriveEzMD. Designed to “Keep Maryland Moving” and make it easier than ever to travel the state’s toll bridges, tunnels and roads, DriveEzMD will serve E-ZPass® and non-E-ZPass customers with a new website, web chat, expanded customer call center, new toll payment choices, text notifications and more.

In order to bring DriveEzMD online April 29, the MDTA’s tolling customer service operations and system must be taken down temporarily. From Tuesday, April 20, through Wednesday, April 28, the following tolling customer services will be temporarily unavailable:

In-person E-ZPass Customer Service Centers will be closed to the public.

will be closed to the public. Web services for E-ZPass accounts and Video Tolling payments will be offline and inaccessible.

will be offline and inaccessible. Toll-free customer service line (1-888-321-6824) will be down.

To help prepare for the down time, the MDTA is asking all customers to replenish E-ZPass accounts, pay any outstanding Notices of Toll Due (NOTDs), register any new On the Go transponders and perform any necessary account maintenance by Monday, April 19. For E-ZPass customers, ensuring a positive E-ZPass account balance by April 19 is critical because toll collections will continue. Trips that are made during the down time will be queued and will post to accounts in the first few weeks of the new system’s launch on April 29.

All customers will remain responsible for tolls incurred at MDTA facilities during the transition period. The MDTA has taken steps to ensure that the due date for Video Tolling notices and E-ZPass discount plans will not expire during the down time.

Once DriveEzMD goes live April 29, all MDTA Customer Service Centers will reopen to the public with existing COVID-19 protocols, DriveEzMD.com will be online and the toll-free 1-888-321-6824 service line will be fully staffed with customer service representatives ready to welcome you to the next generation of tolling. The ezpassmd.com website will no longer be functional and will redirect customers to DriveEzMD.com.

The MDTA does expect to encounter issues upon launch of the new system and we appreciate customers’ patience during this major transition. The MDTA welcomes customer feedback as we bring these new customer service features online. Customers can find more information about the transition here. Stay tuned, as additional features will roll out over time following the initial launch.

DriveEzMD will bring service enhancements to tolling in Maryland. DriveEzMD.com will replace the ezpassmd.com website with an updated and intuitive online experience. Existing E-ZPass customers will be asked to simply authenticate their account when they first log onto the new website. The process is quick, easy and will ensure customers’ information stays secure.

When DriveEzMD launches April 29, you’ll be able to learn even more about all the ways to use Maryland toll facilities, including:

E-ZPass remains the most cost-effective way to travel toll roads in Maryland, saving users up to 77% versus the higher rates and additional paperwork that come with Video Tolls. Now that all-electronic (cashless) tolling is permanent statewide, there has never been a better time to join E-ZPass Maryland. Customers are encouraged to enroll in E-ZPass today and join the nearly 1.4 million drivers who pay the lowest tolls in the State.

