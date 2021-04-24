THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

May Day is Coming! And So Are The Baskets!

| April 24, 2021, 01:18 PM

A springtime tradition is continuing in Annapolis! The Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne invites Annapolis residents and businesses to join in the 66th

Annual May Day celebration by displaying colorful baskets of flowers in front of their home or business on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Content Continues Below

Liquified Creative

Participants, observers, and visitors are encouraged to use social media to share photos of their favorite baskets by using the hashtags: #maydayannapolis2021 and #66thannapolismayday.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and attendant social gathering restrictions, the Garden Club will not be awarding blue ribbons but encourages residents to set out May baskets by 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, so that the community has a full day of viewing the colorful baskets around town.

“May Baskets are a rite of spring in this City. I am looking forward to wandering City streets with my wife to discover our favorites on May 1,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley.

This year’s theme is showing gratitude and appreciation for healthcare workers and other helpers in our community. Feel free to be creative and use flowers from your garden and other items you already own.

For questions, contact the publicity chair of the Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne, Claire Purnell, [email protected], 410-703-2243.

Severn Bank

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»