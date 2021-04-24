May Day is Coming! And So Are The Baskets!

A springtime tradition is continuing in Annapolis! The Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne invites Annapolis residents and businesses to join in the 66th

Annual May Day celebration by displaying colorful baskets of flowers in front of their home or business on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Content Continues Below

Participants, observers, and visitors are encouraged to use social media to share photos of their favorite baskets by using the hashtags: #maydayannapolis2021 and #66thannapolismayday.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and attendant social gathering restrictions, the Garden Club will not be awarding blue ribbons but encourages residents to set out May baskets by 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, so that the community has a full day of viewing the colorful baskets around town.

“May Baskets are a rite of spring in this City. I am looking forward to wandering City streets with my wife to discover our favorites on May 1,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley.

This year’s theme is showing gratitude and appreciation for healthcare workers and other helpers in our community. Feel free to be creative and use flowers from your garden and other items you already own.

For questions, contact the publicity chair of the Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne, Claire Purnell, [email protected], 410-703-2243.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB