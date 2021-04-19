Maryland Film Festival Releases Full Slate. Tickets On Sale April 20th

The Maryland Film Festival (MdFF) announced today the full lineup of 104 films and 33 programs for the 23rdannual Maryland Film Festival program, including two new audience pathways and the 2021 Closing Night film, Women Is Losers, directed by Lissette Feliciano. Individual tickets for all 2021 Festival films and programs will go on sale Tuesday, April 20 at 9:00 a.m. EST on the official Festival website.

For the first time this year, the Festival offers new and returning audiences an accessible way to navigate a selection of 2021 Festival films. The Baltimore Pathway features stories made in and about Baltimore and celebrates emerging and established local filmmakers and the breadth of stories Baltimore inspires. The Family Pathway includes films for movie lovers young and old and features stories of discovery, family, and coming of age.

“With 13 shorts programs and 20 features, this year’s line-up truly has something for everyone,” said Christy LeMaster, Artistic Director of the Starvos Niarchos Foundation Parkway Theatre and Maryland Film Festival. “There are fast-paced crowd pleasing comedies, like First Date; uplifting, family-friendly documentaries like Lily Topples the World; auteur takes by emerging directors, like the animated narrative Cryptozoo; and several excellent short and feature length movies of all types made by Baltimore-based filmmakers.”

Films and programs featured in the Baltimore Pathway include:

All Light, Everywhere directed by Theo Anthony

directed by Theo Anthony Anatomy of Wings directed by Nikiea Redmond and Kirsten D’Andrea Hollander

directed by Nikiea Redmond and Kirsten D’Andrea Hollander Balti-Shorts , various directors, short film program

, various directors, short film program Baltimore is Burning , various directors, short film program

, various directors, short film program Mom & M directed by Jena Burchick

directed by Jena Burchick Strawberry Mansion directed by Albert Birney and Kentucker Audley

Films and programs featured in the Family Pathway include:

Beans directed by Tracey Deer

directed by Tracey Deer Lily Topples the World directed by Jeremy Workman

directed by Jeremy Workman Mom & M directed by Jena Burchick

directed by Jena Burchick Teen Dreams, various directors, short film program

“As a Baltimore native, it is such a joy to be an official selection of the 2021 MdFF and make my feature-length debut with my documentary, Mom & M,” said Jena Burchick, director of Mom & M. “The film offers intimate portrait of Baltimore transplants, the Richard family, and a glimpse into the complexity of marriage and what unfolds when one partner comes out as transgender, while caring for an ill child.”

“Beauty happens in Baltimore City. Healing happens. Young women grow up breaking cycles and improve our communities one breath at a time. The spirit of Baltimore lives in our community story, Anatomy of Wings,” said Nikiea Redmond and Kirsten D’Andrea Hollander, co-directors of the documentary film.

The debut feature written, directed, and produced by American filmmaker and Tribeca Film Institute alum Lissette Feliciano, Women Is Losers is a feminist coming-of-age drama set in 1960s San Francisco. The film stars Lorenza Izzo (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood), Bryan Craig (Grand Hotel), Chrissie Fit (Pitch Perfect), and Simu Liu (Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival in March 2021.

“I heard of Maryland Film Festival because Kathryn Bigelow was the first female director to ever close it,” said Feliciano. “You cannot be what you cannot see. It’s an honor to be here ten or so years later as the first Latinx woman to ever close MdFF.”

Below is the full 2021 Maryland Film Festival lineup, including feature-length and short film programs. Learn more about each film and browse the Festival program here.

Feature Films

All Light, Everywhere directed by Theo Anthony

directed by Theo Anthony Anatomy of Wings directed by Nikiea Redmond and Kirsten D’Andrea Hollander

directed by Nikiea Redmond and Kirsten D’Andrea Hollander At the Ready directed by Maisie Crow

directed by Maisie Crow Beans directed by Tracey Deer

directed by Tracey Deer Cryptozoo directed by Dash Shaw

directed by Dash Shaw First Date directed by Darren Knapp and Manuel Crosby

directed by Darren Knapp and Manuel Crosby Fugitive Dreams directed by Jason Neulander

directed by Jason Neulander Have a Nice Life directed by Artemis Shaw

directed by Artemis Shaw iGilbert directed by Adrian Martinez

directed by Adrian Martinez Lily Topples the World directed by Jeremy Workman

directed by Jeremy Workman Mom & M directed by Jena Burchick

directed by Jena Burchick No Ordinary Man directed by Cameron Swanagon

directed by Cameron Swanagon Paradise directed by Immanuel Esser

directed by Immanuel Esser Rival directed by Nicole Schink

directed by Nicole Schink Soy Cubana directed by Robin Miller Ungar

directed by Robin Miller Ungar Strawberry Mansion directed by Albert Birney and Kentucker Audley

directed by Albert Birney and Kentucker Audley The Badger directed by Kazem Mollaie

directed by Kazem Mollaie Trees of Peace directed by Ron Ray

directed by Ron Ray We’re All Going to the World’s Fair directed by Sarah Winshall

directed by Sarah Winshall Women Is Losers directed by Lissette Feliciano

Short Films

Altered States Asparagus 2 directed by Yuma Slowbinder Best Guests directed by Max Sherwood Common Dwelling directed by Nick Butler FREEZE directed by Maya Albanese Please Enjoy Your Stay directed by Tynan DeLong Shoot-the-Chutes directed by Molly Pattison and Andrew Wood Slow Vine directed by Glenn Fellman

Midnighters Inheritance directed by Annalise Lockhart Mealworm directed by Eddie Shore PHANTOM VALLEY directed by Nina Kotyantz Someone’s In Here directed by Ben Kitnick Standing Woman directed by Tony Hipwell The Star in the Mirror directed by Miceál Og O’Donnell ZONA directed by Masami Kawai

Narrative Frontiers Enviar y Recibir directed by Collins Salovaara Kabibi directed by Elaisha Stokes Stagiaire directed by Marina Michelson Succor directed by Hannah Cheesman Whalebone directed by Cameron Morton World directed by Christine Haroutounian

Animated Shorts Bad Mood directed by Loris Giuseppe Nese Concoction directed by Jon Frier Grab My Hand: A Letter to My Dad directed by Camrus Johnson and Pedro Piccinini Night Lights directed by Hannah & Todd Churn Nuevo Rico directed by Kristian Mercado Our Bed is Green directed by Margaret Brennan Sad Beauty directed by Arjan Brentjes Snow Angel directed by Evie Metz The Wind directed by Miranda Javid

Baltimore is Burning Children of Paris directed by Brandy Creek Into the Light: A Trip Through Baltimore Ballroom directed by Jason Gray and Kathryn Martin The Filthiest People Alive directed by Thomas Hedges

Balti-Shorts Diary directed by Gillian Waldo Fugazi’s Barber directed by Joe Tropea and Robert A. Emmons Jr. SAVE THE MANCHILDS, FOR THEY SHALL INHERIT THE EARTH directed by Gyasi Mitchell The Aviary directed by Charlie Knott The Cal, The Coz, and the Streak directed by David Bonnett Jr. Words for Thomas directed by Alonzo Hellerbach

Queer Stories BUTTERFLY directed by Lazarus Lazarides It’ll Be Over Soon directed by Benjamin Rigby Kind Of directed by Noah Schamus Light on a Path, Follow directed by Elliot Montague Lilac Lips, Dutchess County directed by Tristan Scott-Behrends Plaisir directed by Molly Gillis Pure directed by Natalie Jasmine Harris Trade Center directed by Adam Baran

Unorthodocs American Wildlife directed by Elizabeth Lo BALTIMORE directed by Margaret Rorison Drills directed by Sarah Friedland Space Lady directed by Sophia Feuer There Was Nobody Here We Knew directed by Khaula Malik Wavelengths directed by Jessie Zinn

Documentary Shorts Florida Woman directed by Catie Skipp God’s Plant directed by Jeremy Seifert and Malek Asfeer Lion on the Mat directed by Asali Echols Ten Leaves Dilated directed by Kate Hinshaw Ti David directed by Dan Kitnick and Jess Obert

Teen Dreams Afro directed by Jenn Shaw CLASS OF 2020 directed by Faye Tsakas Cousins directed by Mandy Marcus Forever Tonight directed by Swetha Regunathan In Sync directed by Chaconne Martin-Berkowicz Twice as Good directed by Kristian King

Lineage Bruiser directed by Miles Warren Leave a Message directed by David Malouf Lina directed by Elizabeth Manashil MADA (Mother) directed by Joseph Douglas-Elmhirst Soon directed by Jérémi Roy Strawberry Shake directed by Dianne Bellino

Diverging Forms Animal Trials directed by Drew Durepos Another Horizon directed by Stephanie Barber Malembe directed by Luis Arnias Morning Sickness in the USA directed by Cristine Brache News from Nowhere directed by Ben Balcom The Canyon directed by Zachary Epcar Valid & Literal Magic directed by Ebony DeGrace

Charged Spaces Benjamin, Benny, Ben directed by Paul Shkordoff Da-Dzma (A Sister and a Brother) directed by Jaro Minne Grandma’s House directed by Xixian Wang In Accordance With directed by Sarah Friedland and Alessandra Lacorraza Outsiders directed by Gleb Osatinkski



The 2021 Maryland Film Festival will be held Wednesday, May 19 through Thursday, May 27, 2021. Festival passes are now on sale and include the all-encompassing, VIP All Access Pass as well as the new Exposure Pass. Learn more and purchase 2021 Festival passes here.

