Maggie Benshaw Named Annapolis’ New Poet Laureate

Mayor Gavin Buckley has named Margaret “Maggie” Benshaw as the next Poet Laureate of the City of Annapolis. Benshaw was recommended by the Arts in Public Places Commission (AIPPC) after interviewing four Annapolitan Poets who had applied for the position.

Benshaw teaches creative writing in the Performing and Visual Arts (PVA) program at Annapolis High School. She has a deep love for poetry and enjoys writing confessionalism poetry where she has been influenced by Sylvia Plath and Anne Sexton.

“This is the second Poet Laureate for Annapolis,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley who initiated the Poet Laureate program to highlight the literary arts in the City. “It is important to provide our community with the gift that inspired poetry brings to our lives.”

Benshaw received her Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Lycoming College. For as long as she can remember, she has enjoyed filling journals with poems, small pieces of memoir-esque writing and short stories. She is currently pursuing her Masters of Education.

AIPPC reviewed the submissions and recommended Benshaw to serve the two-year term of Annapolis Poet Laureate. AIPPC Chair Genevieve Torri said, “poetry can help heal emotional pain as a community, help us to celebrate City milestones and lead us to a better understanding of the life circumstances of others in our community. I’m grateful to Mayor Buckley for initiating this program. It was an honor for our subcommittee to recommend Maggie Benshaw.”

Benshaw will receive a special Citation at the April 26 meeting of the Annapolis City Council.

