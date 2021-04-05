THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Looking for Drugs and a Prostitute, Man Ends Up Victim of Carjacking

| April 05, 2021, 03:41 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a car-jacking and assault that happened early this morning.

On April 5, 2021 at approximately 2:30 a.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for a carjacking in the area of Baymeadow Drive and Ordnance Road in Glen Burnie.

The adult male victim reported he picked up the male suspect in Baltimore who had promised him drugs and a prostitute.

The victim drove the suspect to the area of Vernon Avenue in Glen Burnie and picked up a female suspect. The victim then drove to the 100 block of Blades Lane in Glen Burnie where he parked.

The male suspect then punched the victim in the head. The victim exited the vehicle and the male and female suspect drove off with the vehicle, striking a parked vehicle as they fled.

The male suspect returned to the scene and struck the victim with the vehicle before fleeing a second time.

EMS personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle or either suspect. Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

