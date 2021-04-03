THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Local Business Spotlight: Tobias and Company

| April 03, 2021, 12:00 PM

Before Christmas I had never heard of Annapolis based Tobias And Company; and then I got an incredibly cool gift that just screamed Annapolis–a Knockers of Annapolis necktie.

Today we speak to Patti DiMicelli who is the creative genius behind Tobias and Company about her products, her vision, and what really drives her in life–and fair warning, it may surprise you.

Patti also authored a book called Embrace the Angel and has made it a lifelong mission to honor the memory of her deceased daughter Amber.

Quite a story and quite a woman!

Have a listen!

