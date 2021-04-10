Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Federation of Art

It’s not just a gallery on State Circle. That was the big takeaway for me as we talk to Joann Vaughan from the Maryland Federation of Art. The Circle Gallery is but one of the ways they coordinate getting art to the masses.

We discuss how they have reacted to COVID, how to best support your local artists, how they schedule shows and exhibitons, and even a guy who paints with motor oil!

Their signature program, Paint Annapolis is coming up in June when the town will be filled with artists painting the beautiful scenes we likely take for granted!

All in all, we take a pretty deep dive into the arts scene in Annapolis and beyond. And there will be some surprising tidbits I bet you did not know.

Have a listen!

