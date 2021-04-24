THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Local Business Spotlight: FASTSIGNS Annapolis

| April 24, 2021, 12:00 PM


Need a sign for a community yard sale? FASTSIGNS Annapolis has you covered.  Need one for your nuclear power plant? FASTSIGNS Annapolis has you covered as well.

We spoke with Leigh Rand, the owner of FASTSIGNS Annapolis and I was shocked at how much more than signs they actually do. From the smallest job to a nuclear plant (seriously) they can handle it. And did you know they have another location in Baltimore?

Another great locally owned business in Anne Arundel County!

Have a listen!

Links:

Where to find the DNB...

Severn Bank

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

