THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Business Spotlight: Chill Axes

| April 17, 2021, 12:00 PM


Throwing axes is not just for a few weekends at the Renn Fest anymore!  Now, you can get your fix at Anne Arundel County’s newest entertainment spot– Chill Axes.

Tucked in a building right near the intersection of Route 3 and Route 424 in Crofton, this promises to be a one or two hour time you won’t forget.

We spoke with Stacy Berver and Russ Smith, partners in the new venture to learn all about it. Who’s bright idea? (hers). How they address safety. Whats the VIP all about. And how the BYOB and BYOF is working out.

Looking for a unique date night? Something fun for the older kids? A unique way to raise funds for your community group? Check out Chill Axes!

Not sure?

Have a listen!

Links:

….and yes, I tossed a few. First one bounced off the target, second one stuck but not where it was supposed to stick, but the third was a dead-on bullseye.  Who’s up for some competition?

Where to find the DNB...

Severn Bank

Tags: ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»