Local Business Spotlight: Chill Axes

Throwing axes is not just for a few weekends at the Renn Fest anymore! Now, you can get your fix at Anne Arundel County’s newest entertainment spot–

Tucked in a building right near the intersection of Route 3 and Route 424 in Crofton, this promises to be a one or two hour time you won’t forget.

We spoke with Stacy Berver and Russ Smith, partners in the new venture to learn all about it. Who’s bright idea? (hers). How they address safety. Whats the VIP all about. And how the BYOB and BYOF is working out.

Looking for a unique date night? Something fun for the older kids? A unique way to raise funds for your community group? Check out Chill Axes!

Not sure?

Have a listen!

….and yes, I tossed a few. First one bounced off the target, second one stuck but not where it was supposed to stick, but the third was a dead-on bullseye. Who’s up for some competition?

