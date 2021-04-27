Local Business Associations Pulling Out The Stops for May Day

Content Continues Below

With the additional outdoor dining areas throughout downtown this is also a great day to plan to enjoy breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, or dinner with family and friends at the many outdoor cafés along Church Circle, Dock Street, Main Street, Market Space, Maryland Ave, and West Street in downtown Annapolis.

New this year will be paper flower sculptures installed along West Street in the Annapolis Arts District on May Day between Church Circle and Westgate Circle. The sixteen sculptures are all made by artists from Gallery 57 West. There will be a preview of some of these sculptures in the evening during Dinner Under the Stars on Wednesday, April 28th. Artists are invited to set up their easels and paint the flower displays. Anyone that chooses to post their photos of the paper flower sculptures on social media will be entered for a chance to win gift cards from the sculpture sponsors when they use the tag #MayDayonWestSt

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership Board of Directors will also be hosting for the first time the four First Ladies of Annapolis on a tour of the flower baskets in Annapolis on May Day. Attendees will include First Lady of Maryland Yumi Hogan, First Lady of Anne Arundel County Erin Pittman, First Lady of the City of Annapolis Julie Buckley, and Joanne Buck wife of VADM Sean Buck, Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy. “These First Ladies all recognize the beauty of traditions like May Day in Annapolis and caring for the community,” says Erik Evans. UrbanEventours will provide transportation for the First Ladies of Annapolis May Day tour.

For 66 years May Day has brought people together who believe in the beautification of downtown Annapolis. Residents, businesses, and others show their creativity in the May Day flower baskets as they work in harmony to make Annapolis even more colorful and beautiful.

Visitors that come to see the flower baskets honor the May Day tradition by taking photographs and sharing them with friends and family. There are two hashtags visitors are encouraged to use for the flower baskets as they share them on social media. The official hashtag is #MayDayAnnapolis2021 and the West Street paper sculptures hashtag is #MayDayonWestSt

Everyone is invited to make flower baskets for their home to celebrate the May Day tradition. You can use flowers from your home garden, the flower stand on Church Circle, or your favorite florist.

If you haven’t yet treated yourself to a stroll or drive along the streets of downtown Annapolis on May Day, this is the year to indulge. The best viewing hours are from 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday, May 1st. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing when downtown so that everyone remains safe.