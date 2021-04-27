Local Business Associations Pulling Out The Stops for May Day
As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers. In Annapolis, this also brings us May Day baskets. May Day is one of the most beautiful days in Annapolis. On May 1st the doors of homes and businesses in our centuries-old City of Annapolis are adorned with baskets full of fresh-cut flowers and colorful ribbons starting at 10 am. The baskets are put out on homes in the historic district and Murray Hill communities. The businesses in the historic district and the Annapolis Arts District also join in the festivities with May Day flower baskets. What began as a Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne beautification project in 1956 has grown into an Annapolis tradition.
With the additional outdoor dining areas throughout downtown this is also a great day to plan to enjoy breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, or dinner with family and friends at the many outdoor cafés along Church Circle, Dock Street, Main Street, Market Space, Maryland Ave, and West Street in downtown Annapolis.
New this year will be paper flower sculptures installed along West Street in the Annapolis Arts District on May Day between Church Circle and Westgate Circle. The sixteen sculptures are all made by artists from Gallery 57 West. There will be a preview of some of these sculptures in the evening during Dinner Under the Stars on Wednesday, April 28th. Artists are invited to set up their easels and paint the flower displays. Anyone that chooses to post their photos of the paper flower sculptures on social media will be entered for a chance to win gift cards from the sculpture sponsors when they use the tag #MayDayonWestSt
For 66 years May Day has brought people together who believe in the beautification of downtown Annapolis. Residents, businesses, and others show their creativity in the May Day flower baskets as they work in harmony to make Annapolis even more colorful and beautiful.
Visitors that come to see the flower baskets honor the May Day tradition by taking photographs and sharing them with friends and family. There are two hashtags visitors are encouraged to use for the flower baskets as they share them on social media. The official hashtag is #MayDayAnnapolis2021 and the West Street paper sculptures hashtag is #MayDayonWestSt
Everyone is invited to make flower baskets for their home to celebrate the May Day tradition. You can use flowers from your home garden, the flower stand on Church Circle, or your favorite florist.
