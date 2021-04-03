Libraries to Re-Open for Walk-In Service Starting April 12

Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) has announced that the system will reopen for walk-in service starting Monday, April 12. AACPL staff have provided online, curbside and appointment service since the pandemic began last March.

Starting April 12, library hours will increase to 10 am – 7 pm Mondays – Thursdays; from 10 am to 5 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 1-5 pm on Sundays at eight locations. Sunday hours run from September – May at the Busch Annapolis, Crofton, Discoveries: The Library at the Mall, Glen Burnie, Maryland City at Russett, Odenton, Severn and Severna Park locations. Curbside pickup service will run throughout library operating hours.

“We are excited to once again open the library for on demand service,” said Library CEO Skip Auld. “With our customers’ help, we believe we can now safely provide library service in our buildings. We have missed seeing our customers and look forward to continuing to serve the needs of the community.”

Safety protocols remain in place at the library and customers are reminded:

A mask is required for all customers over the age of two regardless of vaccine status. Free masks are available while supplies last;

Customers may be asked to limit their time in the building so more people can enjoy the library.

Capacity limits are in place for each library location.

A reduced number of public computers will be available;

Printing of 10 free black and white pages per day remains available.

Limited seating is available in the branch;

No meeting rooms or conference rooms can be used;

The Odenton Library Creation Station and Computer Lab remain closed;

Toys have been removed from children’s areas;

No print newspapers are available;

Please use the book drops for returning materials;

Limited study rooms are available;

There is no access to water fountains;

Assistance continues to be available by calling the library, and using Email a Librarian and website chat.

The library also continues to increase its offering of virtual programs through Zoom and will be adding some outdoor programs. Customers should visit the library’s calendar of events for a complete list of virtual programs. Stay updated on changes to library services through the library’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) and on its website.

