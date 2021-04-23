THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Leadership Anne Arundel Presents: Interrupting Structural Racism

| April 23, 2021, 03:58 PM

Leadership Anne Arundel is pleased to invite Members and the community at large to attend a dynamic and thought-provoking session on interrupting structural racism, facilitated by Tirrany Thurmond, M.Ed., NCC, LGPC, founder and principal consultant of Idaltu Counseling & Consulting.

Conversations on Leadership: There’s a Continuum, and You’re On It!

When: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 8:30am – 10:00am
Where: Virtual on Zoom

The US has a long complex history with racism and oppression. While we’ve made considerable strides toward equality, 2020 showed us that people of color, particularly Black people, are disproportionally impacted by structural racism, and due to its fluid nature, racism permeates every fiber of social structure. So, how do you interrupt it?

During this 90-minute session, participants will explore that question by:

  • Examining their own racial identities
  • Exploring the bypassing behaviors that uphold the status quo
  • Reviewing the antiracism continuum

Zoom link and assigned video with journal prompts will be provided following registration.

  • LAA Members: $25
  • Non-Members: $50

For more information and online registration, visit https://leadershipaa.org

