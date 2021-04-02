Leadership Anne Arundel Announces “New Leaders Honorees”
Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced their 2021 New Leaders Honorees.
Honorees were nominated by LAA Alumni and the community at large. Nominees do not have to be a graduate of a LAA program and were selected based on commencing an accepted, appointed or elected leadership role that serves and/or impacts the Anne Arundel County Community since March of 2020. The position can be held in a Non-Profit, Government or For-Profit organization.
Each year, LAA hosts a sold-out reception honoring individuals who have stepped into new positions of leadership in the past year and show exceptional leadership for the betterment of Anne Arundel County. This year, the tradition will continue with a socially distant breakfast celebration at Carrol’s Creek Café on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Event details are on the LAA Community Calendar.
According to LAA President & CEO Kris Valerio Shock, “LAA has a long tradition of celebrating individuals in our community stepping up to new leadership roles through the New Leaders Celebration. Following an unprecedented year of health, social, political and economic challenges, recognizing and supporting our community leaders is more important than ever. After celebrating the 2020 New Leaders virtually due to the pandemic, we’re excited to gather safely, in-person at Carrol’s Creek Café to embark on building back better together with the 2021 New Leaders Honorees.”
2021 Leadership Anne Arundel New Leaders Honorees
- Kelly Anderson – Director, Associated Catholic Charities – Sarah’s House
- Chief Amal Awad – Chief of Police, Anne Arundel County Police Department
- David Beuglemans – Vice President of the Board of Directors, The Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Enthusiasts
- Barry Boseman – Director of State and Local Affairs, National Security Agency (NSA)
- Michael Brady – President & CEO, Hospice of the Chesapeake
- Jennifer Chino – Vice President, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
- Corine Frank – District 3 Member, Anne Arundel County Public School Board of Education
- Stephanie Goldenberg – Chair of Entrepreneurial Studies Institute/School of Business & Law, Anne Arundel Community College
- Cedric Grant – Chief Financial Officer, Anne Arundel County Public Library
- Jacqueline Guild – Deputy City Manager for Resilience & Sustainability, City of Annapolis
- Charlene Harrison – Vice President of Women’s & Children’s Services, Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Edgar Herrera – Executive Director/Chief Development Officer, Annapolis Symphony Orchestra
- Pam Jordan – Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Health & Human Services, Anne Arundel County Executive Office
- Marsha Legg – CEO, Opportunity Builders, Inc.
- Jessica Leys – Director, Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks
- Kathy McCollum – CEO & President, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- Col. Christopher Nyland – Garrison Commander, Fort Meade – U.S. Army
- Kristen Pironis – CEO & President, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County
- Lori Rhodes – Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Land Use, Anne Arundel County Executive Office
- Brooks Schandelmeier – Alderman for 5th Ward, City of Annapolis
- Robert Silkworth – District 2 Member, Anne Arundel County Public School Board of Education
- Cathleen Sparrow – Executive Director, Anne Arundel County Public Library Foundation
- Joanna Tobin – District 6 Member, Anne Arundel County Public School Board of Education
