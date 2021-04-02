Leadership Anne Arundel Announces “New Leaders Honorees”

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced their 2021 New Leaders Honorees.

Honorees were nominated by LAA Alumni and the community at large. Nominees do not have to be a graduate of a LAA program and were selected based on commencing an accepted, appointed or elected leadership role that serves and/or impacts the Anne Arundel County Community since March of 2020. The position can be held in a Non-Profit, Government or For-Profit organization.

Each year, LAA hosts a sold-out reception honoring individuals who have stepped into new positions of leadership in the past year and show exceptional leadership for the betterment of Anne Arundel County. This year, the tradition will continue with a socially distant breakfast celebration at Carrol’s Creek Café on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Event details are on the LAA Community Calendar.

Content Continues Below

According to LAA President & CEO Kris Valerio Shock, “LAA has a long tradition of celebrating individuals in our community stepping up to new leadership roles through the New Leaders Celebration. Following an unprecedented year of health, social, political and economic challenges, recognizing and supporting our community leaders is more important than ever. After celebrating the 2020 New Leaders virtually due to the pandemic, we’re excited to gather safely, in-person at Carrol’s Creek Café to embark on building back better together with the 2021 New Leaders Honorees.”

2021 Leadership Anne Arundel New Leaders Honorees

Kelly Anderson – Director, Associated Catholic Charities – Sarah’s House

Chief Amal Awad – Chief of Police, Anne Arundel County Police Department

Department David Beuglemans – Vice President of the Board of Directors, The Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Enthusiasts

Barry Boseman – Director of State and Local Affairs, National Security Agency (NSA)

Michael Brady – President & CEO, Hospice of the Chesapeake

Jennifer Chino – Vice President, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Corine Frank – District 3 Member, Anne Arundel County Public School Board of Education

Stephanie Goldenberg – Chair of Entrepreneurial Studies Institute/School of Business & Law, Anne Arundel Community College

Cedric Grant – Chief Financial Officer, Anne Arundel County Public Library

Jacqueline Guild – Deputy City Manager for Resilience & Sustainability, City of Annapolis

Charlene Harrison – Vice President of Women’s & Children’s Services, Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center

Edgar Herrera – Executive Director/Chief Development Officer, Annapolis Symphony Orchestra

Pam Jordan – Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Health & Human Services, Anne Arundel County Executive Office

Marsha Legg – CEO, Opportunity Builders, Inc.

Jessica Leys – Director, Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks

Kathy McCollum – CEO & President, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Col. Christopher Nyland – Garrison Commander, Fort Meade – U.S. Army

Kristen Pironis – CEO & President, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County

& Anne Arundel County Lori Rhodes – Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Land Use, Anne Arundel County Executive Office

Brooks Schandelmeier – Alderman for 5th Ward, City of Annapolis

Robert Silkworth – District 2 Member, Anne Arundel County Public School Board of Education

Cathleen Sparrow – Executive Director, Anne Arundel County Public Library Foundation

Joanna Tobin – District 6 Member, Anne Arundel County Public School Board of Education

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB