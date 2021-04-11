Kick Gas on April 17th With Annapolis Green

Annapolis Green invites everyone who is interested in, or curious about, driving electric to attend its free “Kick Gas! Annapolis EV Earth Day” event on Saturday, April 17.

As federal and state policies make big moves toward embracing the Climate Change benefits of driving electric, Annapolis Green will step up the public education program it has championed for the past seven years with a six-month 2021 information initiative culminating in a major EV Showcase during National Drive Electric Week in the fall.

As the only local nonprofit consistently advocating for driving electric, the April 17 event is our 2021 Earth Day focus – helping our community better understand and adopt this technology that keeps our atmosphere cleaner and mitigates the effects of Climate Change. We want EV questions because we have answers!

In keeping with COVID protocols, this will be a small EV showcase, with 12 different vehicles on display – most brought by their enthusiastic owners, who are happy to discuss the benefits of driving electric with the public. Some owners will offer rides so the public can experience what driving with zero emissions is all about. The event is part of the national Drive Electric Earth Day initiative. The library has Level 2 and Level 3 chargers so the public will be able to see first-hand how charging works.

To accompany the in-person show we will present a unique virtual 3-D video tour of an electric vehicle that will emphasize benefits of zero-emissions driving on our natural environment. Made with Matterport, a 3-D data platform that creates realistic, fully immersive experiences, the video will be the anchor of our event and a lasting information piece on our website and social media.

And since this is Annapolis, we will feature related technology such as electric-powered boats.

Sponsors of Kick Gas! Annapolis on April 17 include the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County. Annapolis Green is presenting this mini-showcase in partnership with the Electric Vehicle Association of Greater Washington DC (EVADC), the local drivers’ group.

For information, see https://annapolisgreen.com/drive-electric/

