Key School to Host 18th Annual Annapolis Book Festival (Virtually)

Beloved best-selling children’s author Kate DiCamillo ; Emmy Award-winning journalist Sharyl Attkisson ; Pen/Faulkner Award-winning novelist Ann Patchett ; writer and activist Wes Moore ; best-selling mystery writer Charles Finch ; advocate and recipient of the Helen Keller Achievement Award Haben Girma ; award-winning investigative journalist Ben Westhoff ; best-selling memoirist, speaker and media producer Austin Channing Brown ; chair of Color of Change Heather McGhee ; best-selling author, journalist and historian Garrett M. Graff ; award-winning short story writer Sergio Troncoso ; satirist and Thurber Prize finalist Annabelle Gurwitch ; senior fellow at the Council of Foreign Relations Gayle Tzemach Lemmon ; and historical fiction writer and novelist Erika Robuck are among the many distinguished speakers scheduled to join the virtual Annapolis Book Festival on Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25 .

Now in its eighteenth year, the Annapolis Book Festival will be held virtually in 2021 The Festival is an interactive, multi-generational event that has something for book lovers of all ages. This free community event, which attracts nationally and internationally renowned authors who discuss their books and the craft of writing, will run three days this year: April 23, 24 and 25. The recent addition of Friday, April 23 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. will feature Wes Moore, activist and author of Five Days: The Fiery Reckoning of an American City, and Heather McGhee, chairperson of the board of Color of Change and author of The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together. Both sessions will be moderated by D. Watkins professor and author of We Speak for Ourselves: A Word from Forgotten Black America.

The virtual Annapolis Book Festival will be held on Friday, April 23 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Designed to promote and celebrate reading among all ages and interests, the event is free and open to all.

2021 Annapolis Book Festival Authors

Sharyl Attkisson – Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism

Sophie Blackall – If You Come to Earth

Austin Channing Brown – I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness

Oliver Bullough – Moneyland: The Inside Story of the Crooks and Kleptocrats Who Run the World

Tom Burgis – Kleptopia: How Dirty Money Is Conquering the World

Israel Centeno – Writing with an Accent

Sarah Chayes – On Corruption in America: And What Is at Stake

Kate DiCamillo – Stella Endicott and the Anything-is-Possible Poem (illustrated by Chris Van Dusen)

April Falcon Doss – Cyber Privacy: Who Has Your Data and Why You Should Care

Jessie Dunleavy – Cover My Dreams in Ink: A Son’s Unbearable Solitude, A Mother’s Unending Quest

Charles Finch – An Extravagant Death: A Charles Lenox Mystery

David Gendell – Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse: A Chesapeake Bay Icon

Haben Girma – Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law

Garrett M. Graff – The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11

Annabelle Gurwitch – You’re Leaving When?: Adventures in Downward Mobility

Sara Harberson – Soundbite: The Admissions Secret that Gets You into College and Beyond

Luke Harding – Shadow State: Murder, Mayhem, and Russia’s Remaking of the West

Mary Dell Harrington & Lisa Heffernan – Grown & Flown: How to Support Your Teen, Stay Close as a Family, and Raise Independent Adults

Harold Holzer – The Presidents vs. the Press: The Endless Battle Between the White House and the Media

Deborah Hopkinson – We Must Not Forget: Holocaust Stories of Survival and Resistance

Martha S. Jones – Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon – The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice

Heather McGhee – The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together

Bill McKibben – Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out?

Wes Moore – Five Days: The Fiery Reckoning of an American City (co-author Erica L. Green)

Kate Murphy – You’re Not Listening: What You’re Missing and Why It Matters

Ahmed Naji – And Tigers to My Room

Ann Pachett (author) & Robin Preiss Glasser (illustrator)- Escape Goat

Tia Powell – Dementia Reimagined: Building a Life of Joy and Dignity from Beginning to End

Erika Robuck – The Invisible Woman

Rudy Ruiz – The Resurrection of Fulgencio Ramirez: A Novel

ire’ne lara silva – Cuicacalli/House of Song

Sue Stuart-Smith – The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature

Karin Tanabe – A Hundred Suns: A Novel

Sergio Troncoso – A Peculiar Kind of Immigrant’s Son

Ben Westhoff – Fentanyl, Inc.: How Rogue Chemists Are Creating the Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemic

Kelly Yang – Parachutes

