James Eichelberger Joins Board of Providence Center

Providence Center, a non-profit organization that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced today that James “Jay” K. Eichelberger will join the organization’s Board of Directors. His term is effective July 1, 2021.

Mr. Eichelberger is a managing Director and Advisor with Wealthspire, a wealth management and advisory firm. He joined the Wealthspire team in 2020 after his extensive tenure as founding partner and Chairman of StratWealth, where he and his partners built a multiple award-winning financial advisory firm.

Mr. Eichelberger has been listed as one of the 250 Top U.S. Advisers in Worth Magazine in 2001, 2002, and 2004, and is the 2015 recipient of SmartCEO’s Money Manager Award. He is a CFP®(Certified Financial Planner) and holds an AIF® (Accredited Investment Fiduciary) certification. Mr. Eichelberger is a past President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Maryland Institute of Certified Financial Planners and has been quoted extensively in the local press and has also served on a panel of CFP®s to answer readers’ questions for a special event at USA Today. He received his bachelor’s degree from Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania.

Mr. Eichelberger is a current member of the Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation Board. He is a past member of the Board of Directors of Archbishop Spalding High School and the Board of Directors of the USA Olympic Team for Bobsled and Skeleton (USABS). He continues to serve the latter organization as a member of its Nominating Committee to help the future of the Olympic organization.

Karen Adams-Gilchrist, Providence Center’s President and CEO, said, “We are happy to welcome Jay Eichelberger to Providence Center’s Board of Directors. He has been a wonderful friend to our organization, and we are thrilled about his growing role as a Board member. Jay’s financial expertise and business management experience will be extremely valuable as Providence Center carries out its 5-year strategic plan to support people to discover and live their best lives in their communities.”

Jay Eichelberger said, “I believe strongly in Providence Center’s mission and in a community where every person can contribute and build a life that’s meaningful to them. This is an exciting time to join the Board as Providence Center celebrates its 60th anniversary, and I’m looking forward to working together to ensure that people and families have access to the vital supports and services it provides during the next 60 years and beyond.”

Providence Center Board of Directors are Chair, F.P. “Rick” Hunsicker; Mary Ellen Tuma, Vice-Chair; Julie Natoli, Treasurer; Sean Doordan, Secretary; Colleen Baldwin; Carol Clemmens; Marietta Dunn; Michael Gomez; Delegate Nic Kipke; Ryan Kupfer; Rob Manigold; and Lynn Zephir.

