It’s Official: Commissioning Week Will Be In-Person at USNA for 2021

The U.S. Naval Academy has just announced that select Commissioning Week events for the Class of 2021 will be held in person, culminating with a graduation and commissioning ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Friday, May 28.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer an in-person celebration of Class of 2021’s hard work and accomplishments over the last four years with their families here in Annapolis,” said Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck. “We tried to preserve as many of the events that graduating midshipmen and their families look forward to as part of Commissioning Week while also prioritizing the health and safety of our soon-to-be graduates and their families, as well as our local community. We look forward to welcoming the families of the Class of 2021 to Annapolis in May for this joyous occasion.”

Content Continues Below

In an effort to maintain as much of a traditional Commissioning Week experience as possible for Class of 2021, a limited number of guests per member of the Class of 2021 will be invited to the Yard to attend select Commissioning Week events in the lead up to graduation. Based on the event venue, we expect to be able to accommodate two to four guests per Class of 2021 midshipman throughout the week.

Access to the Yard during Commissioning Week will be restricted to invited Naval Academy and Class of 2021 guests and authorized personnel only.

The Commissioning Week 2021 schedule will include as many of the traditional events as possible in the COVID-19 environment, to include the Blue Angels’ rehearsal and flight demonstration, the Color Parade, and the graduation and commissioning ceremony. Ring Dance for the Class of 2022 will be postponed until the fall semester.

Detailed information regarding Class of 2021 Commissioning Week events will be forthcoming. Naval Academy leadership is working to ensure midshipmen and their families are able to celebrate this important milestone while also ensuring the health and safety of everyone with COVID-19 mitigation measures.

For more information on coronavirus impacts to the Naval Academy, visit https://www.usna.edu/COVID-19.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB