Is legal sports betting in Maryland fast approaching?

Annapolis is a vibrant place and one of the jewels in Maryland’s crown. Of course, this is no surprise to its residents, who love the range of activities available in the city. From great restaurants to cool bars and over 200 acres of parkland to explore, you will never be bored in Annapolis. One leisure activity that many in the city and around Maryland are still eagerly waiting for, though, is legalized sports betting.

Although the US Supreme Court’s momentous ruling back in 2018 saw certain states, such as Delaware, open up to sports betting, Maryland has not yet followed suit. While the state of legal gambling in Maryland currently does allow for casino play at land-based sites, fantasy sports and betting on horses, sports betting as a whole is still off-limits within state borders. This is especially true for online sports betting, which is not yet allowed within Maryland. But might this be about to change?

Could sports betting finally be on the way to Annapolis?

When we say that sports betting is not yet legal in Maryland, some residents may raise an eyebrow. There was, after all, the sports betting ballot measure in the November 2020 elections, which seemed to suggest otherwise. The simple truth is that although this did pave the way for sports betting to become legal in Maryland, everything is not yet in place to make it happen. The good news is that this should change quickly. With state officials expected to soon legislate how legal sports betting will work, many hope that Maryland residents will be able to bet on sports legally by mid to late 2021.

What could this mean for sports betting options in Maryland?

The buzz around sports betting in the USA, in general, is pretty big right now, and this is not just for the public in North America or the states that stand to generate huge figures in gambling taxes. The major sportsbook brands are also entering the North American market to offer betting options to people in the USA. Once Maryland finalizes legal betting on sports, this should see many of the top-brand sportsbooks become available to bet with.

William Hill is one of the best and is expected to cater to bettors in Maryland as this review of the William Hill sportsbook shows at WSN.com. It is easy to use and has a great range of sports to bet on. As a well-established brand, it can also be trusted to protect your data and provide great support. If more top sportsbooks such as this flood into the newly regulated Maryland market, it will be great news for bettors.

What makes online sports betting so appealing?

While being able to bet offline on sports is something many will welcome, most will be waiting for mobile and online betting to become available. But why is betting in this way so attractive? The prime reason is the sheer convenience that placing bets online delivers and the fact that online sportsbooks or apps are open 24/7. Most also have great bonuses when you sign up and offer a large selection of markets to bet on. When you also add in how simple they are to use, their appeal is clear.

How could legal sports betting benefit Maryland?

Betting on sports is a great way for fans to get closer to the action, add more excitement to watching sports, and can even make you some money. It is also the financial benefits of betting on sports that make it so welcome to the state. As Maryland can generate extra funds through licensing and taxing sportsbooks, it means they can add significant sums to state coffers annually.

Sports betting on its way in Old Line State

There are some really cool and unusual things to do in Maryland and this means you will always have a great time here. Once sports betting is fully worked into the state legislature, though, there will be another item to add to that list! The November 2020 ballot and the upcoming moves to fully sanction sports betting in Maryland was certainly great news for residents and visitors – it will not only allow the state to generate more money each year but will also mean that Maryland becomes more attractive for people to visit, offers more to its residents and does not get left behind by other states. Sports betting is a great opportunity and by fully legalizing it soon, Maryland will ensure that it does not miss out.

