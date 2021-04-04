THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Infant Dies In Early Morning Crash

| April 04, 2021, 05:15 PM

Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a traffic crash early this morning in Anne Arundel County that killed an infant.

The deceased victim is a nine-month-old infant, believed to be the child of the driver of a 2002 Ford Explorer, who was identified as a 29-year old woman from  Elkridge.  The driver was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment of her injuries.  The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Content Continues Below

Liquified Creative

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. today, Maryland State Police at the Glen Burnie Barrack received a call for a two vehicle crash on northbound Rt. 295, south of Rt. 100.  Responding troopers found the Ford Explorer down a steep hill in the median.

A 2014 Honda Crosstour was also involved in the crash, but had remained on the highway.  The driver of the Honda reported no injuries in the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Honda was northbound in the slow lane of Rt. 295, when he observed a vehicle approaching at what was described as a high rate of speed in the same lane.  The driver of the Honda was concerned and moved to the fast lane of Rt. 295 as the  Ford Explorer, approached.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the Ford lost control of her vehicle just before passing the Honda.  The Ford veered to the right before traveling back across both northbound lanes toward the median, when it struck the Honda.  The Ford continued on into the median, through a guardrail and down the hill where it came to rest after striking several trees.

It is unknown at this time what the cause and contributing factors involved in the crash were.  A car seat was found in the Ford, but it was not secured.  It is unknown at this time if the child was in the unsecured seat at the time of the crash.

The investigation is continuing.  Upon completion of the investigation, it will be presented to the Anne Arundel Co. State’s Attorney’s office for review regarding charges.

Severn Bank

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»