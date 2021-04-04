Hyatt & Weber Expands to Maryland’s Eastern Shore; Names New Partner

Hyatt & Weber, P.A., a law firm headquartered in Annapolis, is expanding its footprint to Maryland’s Eastern Shore with the addition of seasoned land use and real estate partner Mark F. Gabler. Gabler will head the firm’s Easton office at 10 West Dover St.

Gabler brings 25 years of extensive litigation and appellate experience in various legal disciplines. His diverse practice focuses on land use and zoning, environmental, construction, commercial and administrative law as well as contracts and torts. Developers, landowners and other clients in the real estate industry rely on his counsel to guide them in navigating complex local, state and federal regulations surrounding environmental, natural resources, land use and zoning issues. During the last 20 years, Gabler has taken a pivotal role in a number of cases that have shaped the legal as well as geographic landscape in Maryland. He regularly represents clients before the Court of Special Appeals and the Court of Appeals for the State of Maryland.

“We are delighted to welcome Mark to Hyatt & Weber,” said firm founder and managing partner Alan J. Hyatt. “His talent and deep experience not only complement our established reputation as a leader in real estate-related law, but will also provide us with significant opportunities for growth on the Eastern Shore.”

A graduate of Whittier Law School in Los Angeles, Gabler earned his B.A. from the University of Delaware. He is admitted to practice in Maryland, the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit. Gabler lives in Easton with his wife Colleen and three sons.

