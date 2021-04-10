How to Spend Your Staycation Near Annapolis This Year

Although it may be tempting to jet off on vacation whenever possible, if there’s one thing that the past year has taught us, it’s that there’s a surprising amount to discover about your hometown. Instead of going away for your vacation this year, why not consider a staycation? Living in Annapolis, we’ve got even more exciting things on our doorstep than most. Not only will you save plenty of money, but you’ll also ensure that what you do spend benefits our local economy. Discovering the hidden gems around you means that you can visit time and time again and cultivate new favorite spots in the neighborhood. Exploring a new country is certainly exciting, but the chances of that great little Spanish taverna that you fell in love with becoming your regular haunt are pretty slim. Here are a few sggestions for you if yo decide to opt for a staycation this year.

Live Like Royalty at The Hotel Charlie

One of the things that can let down a staycation is not getting to enjoy the hotel experience. Thankfully for you, Annapolis is welcoming the Hotel Charlie to the East Lounge of the Annapolis Town Center. This pop-up is organized by Vintage Views, a mobile bar, and restaurant that is used to hosting five-star events. Tables range in price depending on how many are dining, but everyone will get to enjoy champagne, charcuterie, and small plates. Expect delights such as cornmeal fried oysters with pickled okra and plenty of locally sourced cheese. You can wash it down with the champagne provided, or you can order a hand-mixed cocktail from their extensive list; their Basil Gimlet is both delicious and sophisticated. Granted, it is only here for night or two, but it will be a fun night!

An Evening at the Casino

Although Maryland might not be the biggest state, it packs a punch when it comes to casinos. With no less than six in the state, and one of the best in Anne Arundel County, the Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland can be a great place to continue the fun into the evening. Newcomers to the casino will be well looked after with hundreds of slot games, table games, as well as Keno, which is a lottery-style game that is incredibly simple to pick up. If you want to maximize your understanding of keno strategy before visiting then you can ensure that you’re getting the best odds possible.

Breathe in Some Fresh Air

If you’ve had enough of the lavish lifestyle that the Hotel Charlie and the Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland have offered you then you might enjoy getting back to nature for a bit. Despite being the bustling capital city of Maryland, you don’t have to travel far to make the most of Annapolis’ incredible hiking. Luckily for us, one of the most famous hikes in the country, The Appalachian Trail offers a spectacular experience and view at Annapolis Rock which is a day trip, but not too far. If you’re embarking on hiking the whole trail then you might need to extend your staycation for a couple of months, but there are shorter circular routes that you can complete in less than a day. You should be prepared for some fairly steep climbs and testing terrain in places, but you’ll be rewarded with stunning views of treetops, waterfalls and faraway mountain ranges.

