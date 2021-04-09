How to Finish Your Homework Faster & Enjoy Doing It

What’s the one thing you don’t want to do after a tiring day of lectures, lab experiments, and class activities? If you’re like most students, your answer is going to be “homework.” You likely detest the idea of spending an entire evening with your textbooks and notes.

Here’s some good news for you – homework doesn’t have to be the bane of your life. With proper planning and help, you can finish your assignment faster. Also, you can make the process more fun and intriguing.

So, how can you prevent your homework from ruining your peace of mind and sleep? Let’s find out.

1. List Everything You Have to Do

First things first – it’s possible to get all your assignments done on time and still catch up on your favorite Netflix show. All you have to do is stop procrastinating and get started with your homework at the right time.

The first step is to create a list of all the assignments and projects you need to finish on a particular day. It’s a good idea to prepare this list right after your classes end. Also, figure out how much time you need to complete each task.

This, in turn, will help you start your homework at the right time so that you can complete everything at a comfortable pace. Another clever trick is to allocate around 10 minutes less to finish each task than the actual time you’re going to need. It’ll motivate you to complete your assignments faster.

2. Spice Up Your Study Space

When you do your homework is as important as where you’re doing it. Students often make the mistake of plonking their notes, references, and other supplies on their bed and start working on their assignments.

Needless to say, this is going to affect your focus and productivity. Considering that your brain is wired to associate the bed with relaxation and sleep, it’ll be difficult to resist the temptation to catch a quick nap.

That’s why you should find a dedicated study space in your home. It could be a corner at the end of the hallway that’s away from the hustle-bustle of the household. You could also set up your study space in the attic or storage shed.

Even if you have to study in your bedroom, make sure you get a study table and chair to create a separate homework corner in the room. Also, try hanging a few posters with motivational quotes to lift your spirits. It’s a good idea to keep a few succulents or indoor plants near your desk to make the space less intimidating.

3. Don’t Hesitate to Seek Help

What do you do when you get stuck with a history question or math problem while doing your homework? If you’re like most students, you rack your brain for hours trying to find the answer on your own. This practice is unproductive, exhausting, and frustrating. It could be why you ended up hating the idea of homework in the first place.

Instead, it’s wiser to reach out to your classmates or teachers for help. Consider starting a study group with some of your friends. You could allocate separate tasks to each member of the group and share your answers and insights. It can go a long way to make the process less stressful and more enjoyable.

Even if you can’t meet your classmates right now because of the ongoing pandemic, you can always start a virtual study group. With the rise of videoconferencing tools, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, staying connected with your peers is a cakewalk.

There will also be times when you’ll need your teacher’s help to finish an assignment. Whether you’re collecting references for a literary essay or assessing the feasibility of a chemistry experiment, you’ll have to seek guidance from an expert.

If your teacher is unavailable or unapproachable, you could also seek help from online tutors. Learning platforms, such as homeworkmarket.com, connect you with experienced online educators from all over the world. The best part is that you’ll find help with questions related to any subject.

4. Reward Yourself

Of course, you’ll need to eliminate your phone, iPad, television, etc. while doing your homework. But you can turn these distractions into rewards to motivate yourself. For instance, if you finish an assignment before time, you can treat yourself to some extra Instagram time before starting your next assignment.

Or you can watch an episode of your favorite web series after completing your entire homework. Setting such rewards will encourage you to stay focused and finish your tasks faster. Also, it’ll make the process of doing your homework more fun.

Do you have any other useful homework tips for students? Let us know!

