How To Effectively Store And Take Care Of Your Healing Crystals

Are you beginning your crystal journey? If you are, you want to ensure that you are making the most of these beautiful crystals. A big part of having crystals in your life is taking care of them properly. This has a huge effect on their effectiveness. You also want to ensure that you are storing them correctly.

Cleansing

Did you know that you need to be regularly cleaning your crystals? Because the healing benefits of the crystals are emitted from their vibration, you want to ensure that this energy is kept pure. They can sometimes travel a long way and pass through many hands. These experiences can leave an energetic imprint on the crystal and affect you.

They can also absorb negative energy which you may release through the crystal healing process. To return the crystal to its original state and restore its healing properties, ensure you are regularly cleaning and recharging them.

You might be wondering how to do this, an easy way is via water. Water neutralizes negative energy stored in the stone- make sure the crystal is fully submerged in the water to cleanse it properly. Some crystals will begin to rust or damage if exposed to water, this is why it’s so important to do some research to ensure that the stone is waterproof.

You can also soak crystals in saltwater (except Carnelian) or set them out under the sun or moon for the light to cleanse the stones.

Sage is also a great cleanser, ensuring you are smudging near an open window or outdoors to allow the negative energy and smoke to diffuse. Other stones can be used to cleanse negative energy such as selenite or amethyst.

Storage

There are several reasons why you need to store your crystals properly. You want to ensure they are protected from the sun, as too much sunlight can cause stones to fade to become brittle over time. Certain crystals should be kept away from long sun exposure, these include rose quartz, amethyst, and amber. Storing them incorrectly can cause physical damage such as scratches or chips to the stone. You want to avoid storing raw crystals with polished stones, as chipping or scratches are likely to appear. This doesn’t just affect the aesthetic appearance but it can disrupt the energy flow of the stone, affecting the healing properties.

Consider the material you use to store crystals, use fairly thick material or a box to provide good protection.

Organization

Try and organize your crystals in a way that resonates with you. This way you will find it easier to locate the crystal you want and you won’t need to disrupt them all just to get the one you want. You might consider grouping them according to their form, so you can group polished stones or fragile stones. You could also organize them based on their association to the chakra system if you use them regularly for chakra healing.

If your crystals are in the form of jewelry, such as a necklace or earrings, you could group these. If you’re particularly interested in moldavite, then make sure you check out a reliable Moldavite store that will showcase several ways you can wear your favorite crystals. You could also organize your crystals aesthetically based on color or size.

Container

The way you place the crystals in your chosen container is important. Consider covering the crystals in natural fabric, as this aids in protecting the stone’s energies. Silk or leather is recommended as it can block energy entering or leaving the stone. If you want to store your crystals where you can see them, then line the container with the fabric instead of wrapping each stone. It has been suggested that you should avoid keeping crystals close to phones or computers. Specifically, you want to avoid keeping a magnetic stone-like Hematite or Lodestone too close to your devices as this can cause damage. You can, however, opt for a stone-like black tourmaline that can protect against EMFs from your devices.

Of course, you can always display your crystals in your home. However if you have a large collection or you want to protect them from negative energy and keep their healing properties intact, opt for a safe place. Crystals can absorb negative energy from other individuals and you will need to keep cleansing the stones every time they have been in contact with people.

Looking after and storing your crystals is important to maintain their natural energy and healing powers. Dedicating some time to educating yourself and maintaining your collection will ensure your crystals last.

