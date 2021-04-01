How To Convince A Parent With Dementia To Accept Help

Dementia generally refers to issues like memory loss, language challenges, and other mental incapabilities that may be severe enough to cause interference with daily life. Dementia usually affects elderly people, and Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of this condition. Other symptoms of dementia may include short term-memory loss, failing to remember appointments, wandering, and others.

The signs of dementia start at a slow pace, but they will gradually get worse. However, the problem with dementia is that the affected person might refuse help. But this definitely does not mean that you leave and let them be, rather you must find ways to help them. Here are some thoughts to convince a parent with dementia to accept help.

Put Yourself in Their Position

First and foremost, it is essential to try to understand how your parents are feeling if you suspect that they might have dementia. In general, it is difficult for most people to accept aging, and there are many reasons why dementia patients may deny help. Some people may lack understanding of their condition while others do not want this feeling of being forced to do something they do not want to. Other individuals may be in denial for fear of being diagnosed and others do not believe in the severity of their condition. Loss of independence might be frightening, so you need to genuinely understand your parent’s feelings.

Ask Questions

You should try to engage with your loved one with dementia in a meaningful way and always show a positive attitude. For instance, you may ask open-ended questions about the type of help that you think your relative may want. It is also essential to ask non-threatening questions in order to help your relative gain confidence in the type of help that you wish to provide. Questions also help to improve communication with your parents.

Content Continues Below

Tell them About the Benefits of Home Care

Many elderly parents would resist the idea of a caregiver coming into their homes. However, you need to patiently explain to them the benefits of having a helper. You can start with small tasks like cleaning and see how your loved one responds. The live-in care specialist from Expert Home Care suggests telling your parents about the significance of home care, especially when they are dealing with professionals who can handle various challenges related to old age. Dealing with an aging family member can be difficult, so you need to work with a professional caregiver at times.

However, before you impose a caregiver on your loved one, you should give them options that will help them feel comfortable with and part of the entire process. Your loved one should have some control over the decisions made about their welfare. Discuss with your parents the appropriate time when they would require assistance.

Friendly Advice

If you do not want to overwhelm your mother or father about their deteriorating mental condition, you can ask their close friend or colleague to talk to them. Friendly advice can go a long way in convincing your parents to accept professional help. By engaging with their friends, your parent can realize that they are loved by many people. In some cases, people listen to opinions provided by some individuals other than their caregivers.

Be Patient

Dealing with a person who has dementia requires patience. The patient usually experiences symptoms like a short memory span and lack of concentration over a long period. Therefore, you should be patient and try to listen attentively to what they would be saying from time to time, you can also talk about things other than their medical condition to lighten up their mood. You can also use the opportunity to provide appropriate reading. This will help them gain insight into the problem and understand its implications.

Do It Slowly

There are different steps that you can consider to help your relative accept help for their condition. It is crucial to retain your parent’s dignity so that they do not feel like they are losing their independence. You should take small steps in whatever action that you wish to implement. This will help your loved one to become accustomed to the type of assistance that you want to provide. The action you take should not feel like an imposition.

Convincing someone with dementia to accept help is not an easy task. Dementia usually affects the elderly, but in the early stages, the patient may remain calm. However, the condition can progress to undesirable levels, but your parents may still refuse any assistance. The good thing is that there are different steps that you can take to convince your loved one to get the necessary assistance. Open and effective communication can go a long way in changing your parent’s attitude toward their condition.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS