How to Always Stay Online: Tips on Running Your Business 24/7

We are living in the digital era, and new technologies are introduced to the world all the time. In order to cope with the ever-changing world, businesses have incorporated new technologies in almost all of their sectors. Technology allowed many entrepreneurs to start their own online businesses. Moreover, it provided business owners with the tools that can let them run their business 24/7. Read on to learn how to always stay online and run your business.

Automation

You don’t have to hire more employees to keep running your business 24/7. The alternative is to set up a proper website for your business and add a link for frequently asked questions and solutions for common problems that might arise when customers are using the product or service you provide. Also, an out-of-office email reply can be set by your IT department to link all inquiries to this page. Moreover, you can hire a work-from-home support team, set night and day shifts, and provide them with messaging apps to assist your customers/clients 24/7.

Plan B

Power outages are common and occur without warnings, which might affect your business. Customers/clients are not that patient; especially due to the fact that any product or service has a lot of alternatives. People nowadays are busy and most probably, if they face a problem while purchasing a product, they will consider finding somewhere else to do their shopping. Always be prepared with a backup plan, like getting a backup generator that would provide your business with power until it is back. That way, even if the cause of the outage is a natural disaster, your business won’t be affected.

Outsourcing

Some businesses can really benefit from 24-hour phone lines. Find the hotline service that would suit your budget and hire staff to answer queries and customers reporting problems with the products. You don’t have to hire locals, thanks to technology, now you can hire staff from anywhere around the world. This way, you can cut costs! Because the currency value of some countries is much lower than your currency, so you will end up paying less; however, the outsourced staff is happy with the rate they are getting, so it is a win-win situation. Another benefit of outsourcing is the different time zones. For example, you can hire someone that lives in a country where their day is your night, so actually, they are not working night shifts.

Hiring Staff

Although some businesses can run online, many others cannot opt for this due to the nature of their work- at least until now. Hotels and resorts, for example, can’t possibly run without employees because they are open 24 hours 7 days a week. You can’t tell a hotel guest with a problem or checking in late, “Sorry, we are out of service now!” Set a fair shift pattern that rotates the night and day shifts among employees so that no one ends up working day shifts all the time and vice versa.

Moreover, hiring a qualified assistant manager is a good idea because no one can work all year round. An assistant manager will take your place when you are on vacation, sick, or attending important family gatherings. This way your business will keep running 24/7 without any losses. A present authority figure at all times in a workplace is very important for taking on important decisions, and to keep an eye on things to make sure that everything is going well. Some business owners hire assistant managers, and they take shifts to ensure that things are under control all the time.

According to the nature of your business and the service or product you are offering, you can find different ways to keep running it 24/7. Automation is vital to any kind of business nowadays as it offers tools that can allow your business to stay online all the time. However, having a backup plan is always a smart option to consider when you own a business.

